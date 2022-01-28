Worldwide Electric Vehicle Industry to 2031 - Featuring ABB, Continental and Daimler Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This recent report on the electric vehicle market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape.
This study on the electric vehicle market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2021 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2019 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.
This study on the electric vehicle market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the electric vehicle market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.
Key Questions Answered in This Report on Electric Vehicle Market
- How much value will the electric vehicle market generate by the end of the forecast period?
- Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2031?
- What are the impact factors and their effects on the market for electric vehicle market?
- What regions currently account for significant share of the overall electric vehicle market?
- What are the indicators expected to drive the electric vehicle market?
- What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?
- What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the electric vehicle market to expand their geographic presence?
- What are the major advancements witnessed in the electric vehicle market?
- How regulatory norms affected the market for electric vehicle?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Global Electric Vehicle Market - Executive Summary
2.1. Market Size, Units, US$ Mn, 2017?2031
2.2. Market Analysis and Key Segment Analysis
2.3. Analysis, Recommendations, and Conclusion
3. Market Overview and Insights
3.1. Scope of the Report & Report Assumptions
3.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
3.3. Key Research Objectives
3.4. Key Findings
3.5. Rules & Regulations
4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators/ Drivers
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities
5. Key System or Component Suppliers for EV for each region -
5.1. Battery packs
5.2. Fuel Cell
5.3. Motors
5.4. Reducers
5.5. Monitors
5.6. Gages
5.7. On-board Charger
5.8. Electric Power Control Unit
5.8.1. Inverter
5.8.2. DC-DC Converter
5.8.3. Vehicle Control Unit
5.9. Regenerative Braking
5.10. Battery Management System
6. Global Electric Vehicle Market, Motor Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.1.1. Introduction & Definition
6.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
6.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
6.2. Global Electric Vehicle Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Motor Type, 2017?2031
6.2.1. DC Motor
6.2.2. AC Motor
7. Global Electric Vehicle Market, Vehicle Type
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.1.1. Introduction & Definition
7.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
7.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
7.2. Global Electric Vehicle Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Vehicle Type, 2017?2031
7.2.1. Two Wheeler Vehicle
7.2.2. Passenger Vehicle
7.2.2.1. Hatchback
7.2.2.2. Sedan
7.2.2.3. Utility Vehicles
7.2.3. Light Commercial Vehicle
7.2.4. Commercial Vehicles
7.2.4.1. Class 6 Trucks
7.2.4.2. Class 7 Trucks
7.2.4.3. Class 8 Trucks
7.2.5. Buses
8. Global Electric Vehicle Market, Propulsion Technology
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.1.1. Introduction & Definition
8.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
8.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
8.2. Global Electric Vehicle Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Propulsion Technology, 2017?2031
8.2.1. Battery Electric Vehicle
8.2.2. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
9. Global Electric Vehicle Market, Application
9.1. Market Snapshot
9.1.1. Introduction & Definition
9.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
9.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
9.2. Global Electric Vehicle Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017?2031
9.2.1. Last Mile Delivery Vehicles
9.2.2. Powersports Application
9.2.2.1. ATVs (All-Terrain Vehicles) and Quads
9.2.2.2. Golf Cart
9.2.2.3. Boats/ Watersports
9.2.2.4. Snow Mobile
9.2.2.5. UTVs (Utility Terrain Vehicles)
9.2.3. Aerospace
9.2.4. AGVs
10. Global Electric Vehicle Market, Region
10.1. Market Snapshot
10.1.1. Introduction & Definition
10.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
10.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
10.2. Global Electric Vehicle Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017?2031
10.2.1. North America
10.2.2. Europe
10.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.2.4. Middle East & Africa
10.2.5. Latin America
11. North America Electric Vehicle Market
12. Europe Electric Vehicle Market
13. Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Market
14. Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Market
15. Latin America Electric Vehicle Market
16. Company Profile
16.1. ABB Ltd.
16.1.1. Company Overview
16.1.2. Company Footprints
16.1.3. Production Locations
16.1.4. Product Portfolio
16.1.5. Competitors & Customers
16.1.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.1.7. Recent Developments
16.1.8. Financial Analysis
16.1.9. Profitability
16.2. Alcraft Motor Company
16.3. Baic Motor
16.4. BMW
16.5. BYD
16.6. Chery
16.7. Continental AG
16.8. Daimler
16.9. Ford Motor Company
16.10. Geely
16.11. General Motors
16.12. Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.
16.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
16.14. Hyundai
16.15. JAC
16.16. Kia Motors
16.17. Nidec Corp.
16.18. Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd.
16.19. Protean Electric
16.20. REE Auto
16.21. Rivian
16.22. Saic Motor
16.23. Tesla Motors
16.24. Toyota Motor Corporation
16.25. Volkswagen
16.26. Volvo
16.27. Zotye
