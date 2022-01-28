Worldwide Electric Vehicle Industry to 2031 - Featuring ABB, Continental and Daimler Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This recent report on the electric vehicle market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape.

This study on the electric vehicle market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2021 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2019 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.



This study on the electric vehicle market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the electric vehicle market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report on Electric Vehicle Market

How much value will the electric vehicle market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2031?

What are the impact factors and their effects on the market for electric vehicle market?

What regions currently account for significant share of the overall electric vehicle market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the electric vehicle market?

What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the electric vehicle market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the electric vehicle market?

How regulatory norms affected the market for electric vehicle?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

2. Global Electric Vehicle Market - Executive Summary

2.1. Market Size, Units, US$ Mn, 2017?2031

2.2. Market Analysis and Key Segment Analysis

2.3. Analysis, Recommendations, and Conclusion



3. Market Overview and Insights

3.1. Scope of the Report & Report Assumptions

3.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

3.3. Key Research Objectives

3.4. Key Findings

3.5. Rules & Regulations



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators/ Drivers

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Key System or Component Suppliers for EV for each region -

5.1. Battery packs

5.2. Fuel Cell

5.3. Motors

5.4. Reducers

5.5. Monitors

5.6. Gages

5.7. On-board Charger

5.8. Electric Power Control Unit

5.8.1. Inverter

5.8.2. DC-DC Converter

5.8.3. Vehicle Control Unit

5.9. Regenerative Braking

5.10. Battery Management System



6. Global Electric Vehicle Market, Motor Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.1.1. Introduction & Definition

6.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

6.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

6.2. Global Electric Vehicle Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Motor Type, 2017?2031

6.2.1. DC Motor

6.2.2. AC Motor



7. Global Electric Vehicle Market, Vehicle Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.1.1. Introduction & Definition

7.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

7.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

7.2. Global Electric Vehicle Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Vehicle Type, 2017?2031

7.2.1. Two Wheeler Vehicle

7.2.2. Passenger Vehicle

7.2.2.1. Hatchback

7.2.2.2. Sedan

7.2.2.3. Utility Vehicles

7.2.3. Light Commercial Vehicle

7.2.4. Commercial Vehicles

7.2.4.1. Class 6 Trucks

7.2.4.2. Class 7 Trucks

7.2.4.3. Class 8 Trucks

7.2.5. Buses



8. Global Electric Vehicle Market, Propulsion Technology

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.1.1. Introduction & Definition

8.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

8.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

8.2. Global Electric Vehicle Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Propulsion Technology, 2017?2031

8.2.1. Battery Electric Vehicle

8.2.2. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle



9. Global Electric Vehicle Market, Application

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.1.1. Introduction & Definition

9.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

9.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

9.2. Global Electric Vehicle Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017?2031

9.2.1. Last Mile Delivery Vehicles

9.2.2. Powersports Application

9.2.2.1. ATVs (All-Terrain Vehicles) and Quads

9.2.2.2. Golf Cart

9.2.2.3. Boats/ Watersports

9.2.2.4. Snow Mobile

9.2.2.5. UTVs (Utility Terrain Vehicles)

9.2.3. Aerospace

9.2.4. AGVs



10. Global Electric Vehicle Market, Region

10.1. Market Snapshot

10.1.1. Introduction & Definition

10.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

10.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

10.2. Global Electric Vehicle Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017?2031

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Middle East & Africa

10.2.5. Latin America



11. North America Electric Vehicle Market

12. Europe Electric Vehicle Market

13. Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Market

14. Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Market



15. Latin America Electric Vehicle Market



16. Company Profile

16.1. ABB Ltd.

16.1.1. Company Overview

16.1.2. Company Footprints

16.1.3. Production Locations

16.1.4. Product Portfolio

16.1.5. Competitors & Customers

16.1.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

16.1.7. Recent Developments

16.1.8. Financial Analysis

16.1.9. Profitability

16.2. Alcraft Motor Company

16.3. Baic Motor

16.4. BMW

16.5. BYD

16.6. Chery

16.7. Continental AG

16.8. Daimler

16.9. Ford Motor Company

16.10. Geely

16.11. General Motors

16.12. Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

16.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

16.14. Hyundai

16.15. JAC

16.16. Kia Motors

16.17. Nidec Corp.

16.18. Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd.

16.19. Protean Electric

16.20. REE Auto

16.21. Rivian

16.22. Saic Motor

16.23. Tesla Motors

16.24. Toyota Motor Corporation

16.25. Volkswagen

16.26. Volvo

16.27. Zotye



