Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Danaher, Straumann and Zimmer Holdings Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market. The market will reach $17.5 Billion by 2027, from $11.2 Billion in 2021.

Dentistry has witnessed immense advances in all its branches over the past three decades. With these advancements, the need for more precise diagnostic and surgical equipment has become compulsory. Dental diagnostic and surgical equipment is utilized to aid the diagnosis of dental disorders and their treatment procedures. This equipment allows the dentist to enhance its working area and deliver better diagnostic results.



Furthermore, the growing incidence of oral disease and effective transitions in the oral care needs, such as patient preference for easy diagnosis and surgeries, drive the market's growth for dental diagnostics and surgical equipment. Technological inventions in imaging and radiology facilitate short and effective diagnoses. The growing geriatric population is the major consumer segment for this market due to rising rates of oral disease and edentulousness. Likewise, the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry additionally fuels market growth.



Dental Radiology Equipment is anticipated to cover an Extensive Market Share

In the segment, Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market include Dental Radiology Equipments Market, Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market, Dental Lasers Market, Dental Chairs Market, Dental Handpieces Market, and Dental Curing Lights and Instrument Delivery Systems Market. Dental Radiology Equipment accounted for the most elevated share due to rapid and accurate diagnosis made possible by technological advances in radiology. Dental radiology directs the imaging of teeth to feast or diagnose various dental disorders such as malignant or benign masses, hidden dental structures, bone loss, and cavities.



For instance, the preface of CAD/CAM technology has vastly decreased the designing time for dental prostheses like bridges and crowns, and 3D imaging techniques have enhanced patient diagnosis and procedure planning. CAD technology aids in the design of more functional and faster dental prostheses, while 3D imaging aids correct and quicker patient diagnosis and treatment planning. According to the report, Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market Size was $11.2 Billion in 2021.



Worldwide Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021-2027

The Dental diagnostic and surgical equipment industry is categorized on the basis of end-users who are sub-divided into dental clinics, hospitals, diagnostics centres & others. Globally, dental clinics generate enormous returns for the global dental diagnostic and equipment market as they are the most extensive end-user of the market. Furthermore, ambulatory surgery centres are increasingly becoming home to dental practitioners wishing to treat dental disease due to certain advantages offered by ambulatory centres over traditional hospitals, such as lower treatment costs, improved safety & quality, and easy accessibility boosting the demand for global ambulatory surgical procedures.



COVID-19 Impact on Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic has severely impacted the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market. As per the analysis in 2020, dental practice revenue fell significantly. With dentists unable to practice during the initial lockdown, that is when revenue took the biggest hit. During the lockdown, dental clinics were closed down. Wages and clinic rentals have to be accounted for every month despite no revenues, causing a substantial socio-economic impact. They carried out dental procedures only in emergencies; else, they postponed the operations. This reduced the demand for dental diagnostics and surgical equipment demand in COVID-19.



Company Profiles

The key companies in the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment industry are Danaher Corporation , Straumann, Henry Schein, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Holdings Inc, Patterson Companies, Inc., 3m Corporation, Envista Holdings Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market



6. Market Share - Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments

6.1 By Segments

6.2 By End User

6.3 By Region



7. Segment Analysis - Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market

7.1 Dental Radiology Equipments Market

7.2 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market

7.3 Dental Lasers Market

7.4 Dental Chairs Market

7.5 Dental Handpieces Market

7.6 Dental Curing Lights Market

7.7 Instrument Delivery Systems Market



8. End User - Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market

8.1 Hospital

8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.3 Dental Clinics

8.4 Others



9. Region - Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10. Porters Five Forces

10.1 Overview

10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.4 Degree of Competition

10.5 Threat of New Entrants

10.6 Threat of Substitutes



11. Key Players Analysis

11.1 Danaher Corporation

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Recent Development

11.1.3 Sales Analysis

11.2 Straumann

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Recent Development

11.2.3 Sales Analysis

11.3 Henry Schein, Inc.

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Recent Development

11.3.3 Sales Analysis

11.4 Dentsply Sirona

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Recent Development

11.4.3 Sales Analysis

11.5 Zimmer Holdings Inc.

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Recent Development

11.5.3 Sales Analysis

11.6 Patterson Companies, Inc.

11.6.1 Overview

11.6.2 Recent Development

11.6.3 Sales Analysis

11.7 3m Corporation

11.7.1 Overview

11.7.2 Recent Development

11.7.3 Sales Analysis

11.8 Envista Holdings Corporation

11.8.1 Overview

11.8.2 Recent Development

11.8.3 Sales Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6a6qqg