Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market to Reach Over $871.6 Million by 2028 - Powered by Increasing Benefits of Industrial Vacuum Cleaners - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market finds that increasing benefits of industrial vacuum cleaners is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by increased stringent safety and hygiene standards across industries, the total global industrial vacuum cleaner market is estimated to reach USD 871.6 Million by 2028, up from USD 623.6 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.



Furthermore, the increase in adoption of automated systems is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global industrial vacuum cleaner market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type (Dry, Wet & Dry), by Power Source (Electric, Single Phase, Three Phase, Pneumatic), by Industry (Food & Beverages, Metalworking, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industrial-vacuum-cleaner-market-1233/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 170+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increasing Benefits of Industrial Vacuum Cleaners

The increasing benefits of industrial vacuum cleaners are anticipated to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period. The industrial vacuum cleaners are used in the cleaning of larger areas or for commercial purposes. The industrial vacuum cleaners offer various benefits across the industries. Though industrial vacuum cleaner is costly, but its long usage, usefulness, and the effective cleaning in lesser time acts as a major benefit compared to its cost. Furthermore, these vacuum cleaners are environmentally viable as these are fitted with requisite disposal mechanism and help trap any dirt, mites, dust, or other allergens from the floor. Additionally, use of this cleaner reduces the required time, energy and man-power to a large extent. Thus, owing to the effective benefits offered by industrial vacuum cleaners has increased its demand from various industries.

Opportunity: Rapid Pace of Industrialization in Emerging Economies to Stimulate Market Growth

The increase in industrialization in emerging economies is expected to support the growth of the industrial vacuum cleaner market in near future. The economic growth that comes from industry helps population in developing economies to make life better. The rapid pace of industrial growth and expansion in economies like China and India and the increase in prominence of economic development over environmental serious environmental problems has led to industrial growth in these regions. Furthermore, the increasing technological change and innovations for industrial growth is also expected to create more opportunities for the growth of the market. However, the high machinery cost and heavy structure of industrial vacuum cleaners may hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the industrial vacuum cleaner market is highly competitive and most of the players are focussing in research and development activities to offer more reliable and innovative products to the consumers.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/industrial-vacuum-cleaner-market-1233/1

Benefits of Purchasing Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the industrial vacuum cleaner industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-vacuum-cleaner-market-1233

The report on Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the industrial vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing adoption of advance technologies by the industrial and commercial sectors in the region. Additionally, the established stringent government regulations regarding safety and hygiene are also expected to support the growth of the industrial vacuum cleaner market in near future.

North America held significant market share in global industrial vacuum cleaner market and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in strict regulatory and economic factors in the region. Furthermore, the innovation in the product offerings and increase in research and development activities are also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

List of Prominent Players in the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market:

Nilfisk A/S (Denmark)

Alfred Kaercher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Comac SpA (Italy)

Tennant Company (US)

Diversey, Inc. (US)

Hako GmbH (Germany)

Delfin Industrial Vacuums (Italy)

Numatic International Ltd. (UK)

RGS Vacuum System (Italy)

Ruwac Industriesauger GmbH (Germany)

Depureco Industrial Vacuums (Italy)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 178 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type (Dry, Wet & Dry), by Power Source (Electric, Single Phase, Three Phase, Pneumatic), by Industry (Food & Beverages, Metalworking, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/industrial-vacuum-cleaner-market-463060

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market?

How will the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market?

What is the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

September, 2018: Tennant Company announced the acquisition of Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Company. The acquisition was a strategic move that aligned with the growth aspirations in the China market and will enable Gaomei and Tennant to further strengthen their position in the region by offering highly complementary product portfolios and differentiated go-to-market approaches.

April, 2018: Delfin announced the launch of the new Brushless Vacuum Cleaners range. The new range includes vacuum cleaners able to meet any dust, liquid or mixed suction needs, inside various Atex areas.

This market titled “Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 623.6 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 871.6 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 4.9% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type: - Dry, Wet & Dry



Power Source: - Electric, Single Phase, Three Phase, Three Phase



Industry: - Food & Beverages, Metalworking, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Building & Construction Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industrial-vacuum-cleaner-market-1233/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Screw Compressor Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/screw-compressor-market-1269

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/screw-compressor-market-1269 Low Voltage Disconnect Switch Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/low-voltage-disconnect-switch-market-1186

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/low-voltage-disconnect-switch-market-1186 Woodworking Circular Saw Blades Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/woodworking-circular-saw-blades-market-0900

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/woodworking-circular-saw-blades-market-0900 Hood Dishwashers Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hood-dishwashers-market-0757

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:



