Organic Fertilizers Market to Reach Over $22.13 Billion by 2028 – Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Organic Fertilizers Market size is expected to reach over USD 22.13 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period.



Market Synopsis

Increasing environmental concerns has prompted customers to abandon prevailing foods in favour of greener substitutes. Organic fertilizers have helped greatly to consumers so that they can avail access to clean-label food items, to the extent that they are ready to pay a higher price for such products. Key manufacturers are therefore investing in bolstering their R&D capabilities and disperse eco-friendly fertilizers heavily, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Organic Fertilizers Market by source (Plant, Animal, Mineral), by crop type (Cereals & grains, Oilseed & pulses, Fruits & vegetables, Others), by form (Dry, Liquid), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

List of Prominent Players in the Organic Fertilizers Market:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (US)

Tata Chemicals Limited (India)

National Fertilizers Limited (India)

Coromandel International Limited (India)

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (India)

Italpollina SpA (Italy)

Midwestern BioAg (US)

Perfect Blend LLC (US)

ILSA S.p.A (Italy)

Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc. (US)

AgroCare Canada, Inc. (Canada)

BioStar Systems LLC (US)

Nature Safe (US)



Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Population Drives the Demand

The rise in population leads to an increase in demand for food items. As the availability of land which is arable is limited, crop yield management and land management have become key factors. The agriculture sector is under pressure to grow more food crops to meet the need. The agriculture sector depends largely upon fertilizers for improvement in soil productivity. Majorly chemical or synthetic fertilizers are used for enhancing crop yield. Moreover, there is trend toward use of these fertilizers, due to increase in awareness of adverse effects because of chemical fertilizers to both environment and human beings. People are now opting for organic food more and are also ready to pay a bit more for them in terms of price, which is likely to fuel the demand for organic fertilizers.

Regional Trends: North America dominated the market, and it is likely to rise at a faster pace in the coming years, as the region is dependent largely on agriculture sector. In addition, rise in government subsidies and investment on organic fertilizers also acts as a factor which is facilitating the demand for the market in the region.

Key Findings

Cereals & grains likely to hold a significant share: Grains are comparably easy to store and handle owing to their low water content, and high food value. Fruits & vegetables segment is also likely to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. As the demand for vegetables and fruits is increasing constantly, the use of fertilizers is expected to grow, thus fuelling the market growth.

Grains are comparably easy to store and handle owing to their low water content, and high food value. Fruits & vegetables segment is also likely to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. As the demand for vegetables and fruits is increasing constantly, the use of fertilizers is expected to grow, thus fuelling the market growth. Dry likely to hold a significant share: As dry form of fertilizers holds beneficial properties such as ease to apply and transport, longer shelf life, easy storage nature, and cost-effective. The liquid fertilizers segment is also likely to hold a significant share, as it penetrates quickly in the soil and gives faster access to nutrients.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Organic Fertilizers Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Organic Fertilizers Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Organic Fertilizers Market?

How will the Organic Fertilizers Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Organic Fertilizers Market?

What is the Organic Fertilizers market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Organic Fertilizers Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Organic Fertilizers Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9.95 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 22.13 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 12.1% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Source: - Plant, Animal, Mineral



Crop Type: - Cereals & grains, Oilseed & pulses, Fruits & vegetables, Others



Form: - Dry, Liquid Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Blog: