Lyngby, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                28 January 2022
                                        Announcement no. 9/2022





Jyske Realkredit to open 2% bond with maturity in 2053


Jyske Realkredit will issue new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds with a 2% coupon rate and maturity on 1 October 2053.

The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.

Jyske Realkredit

