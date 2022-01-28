Global Anesthesia Devices Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring GE Healthcare, Ambu and 3M Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anesthesia Devices Market, By Product (Anesthesia Delivery Machines, Anesthesia Monitoring Devices, Others), By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anesthesia devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period owing to increasing use of anesthesia in surgical procedures, technological advancements in anesthesia devices and increasing aging population which is prone to degenerative diseases and chronic illnesses. Furthermore, rising demand for disposable anesthesia devices is also expected to drive the anesthesia devices market growth during the forecast period. Technological advancements and increasing expenditure on healthcare around the globe are some other factors expected to boost anesthesia devices market in coming years.

Anesthesia devices play a key role during all types of surgeries, since every patient that undergoes surgery is anesthetized to minimize the surgical pain during the surgery. The most common type of anesthesia machine used is the continuous flow anaesthetic machine which provides a continuous flow of medical gases (such as oxygen) mixed with an appropriate amount of anaesthetic vapor (for example isoflurane).

Global anesthesia devices market can be segmented based on product, type, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the global anesthesia devices market is segmented into Anesthesia Delivery Machines, Anesthesia Monitoring Devices, Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS), Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories. Among these, anesthesia monitors are expected to dominate the global anesthesia devices market during the forecast period as they are widely used to assess a patient's response towards anaesthetic drugs during the surgery. They help the anaesthetists to monitor the dose of anaesthetic drugs used on the patient.

Major companies operating in the global anesthesia devices market include GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Ambu S/A, Teleflex Incorporated, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SunMed, LLC, 3M Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG among others. The companies have adopted various strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions and partnerships, among others, to achieve growth in the global anesthesia devices market.

