Global Business Travel Insurance Market and Business Credit Insurance Market 2022 By Demand, Opportunities, Top Investments, Latest Trends, Industry Dynamics and Forecast 2028

Pune, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Business Travel Insurance Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the growing number of international tourists demanding financial protection while traveling during the forecast period. This information is published in this latest report, titled, “Business Travel Insurance Market, 2022-2028.” The business travel insurance market growth will be propelled by the rising need for reimbursement of expenses incurred due to the misplaced things, trip cancellations, and medical issues. When traveling overseas, the costs of such catastrophes can be high, and business travel insurance offers many compensation features that help to mitigate the risks.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Allianz

AIG

Zurich

Genarali

AXA Group

PICC

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

Chubb

MetLife

Mapfre Asistencia

Hanse Merkur

Pin An

Get a Sample copy of Business Travel Insurance Market report @

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/19844306?utm_source=GV

COVID-19 Impact-

Due to government-imposed severe lockdown measures, the COVID-19 epidemic slowed the growth of the business travel insurance market in the first half of 2020. Due to the enormous global health, social, and economic disaster created by the COVID-19 pandemic, travel and tourism are among the most affected businesses. In 2020, the number of domestic and international tourists declined dramatically.

Europe will dominate the business travel insurance market share, while North America is predicted to grow at the fastest rate. The growing development of enterprises and huge market share of the U.K. and Germany are likely to boost Europe's position in the market.

By adding new insurance policies to their product portfolios, industry participants are focusing on growing their global reach. The travel sector is seeing an increase in foreign excursions, which will make it easier for companies to offer customized travel insurance packages.

Have a query before purchasing this report –

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19844306?utm_source=GV

Segmentation by type:

Single Trip Coverage

Annual Multi Trip Coverage

Other

Segmentation by application:

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Company

Bank

Insurance Broker

Other

Buy this report –

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/19844306?utm_source=GV

Detailed TOC of Global Business Travel Insurance Market:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Business Travel Insurance Market Size 2017-2028

2.1.2 Business Travel Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

2.2 Business Travel Insurance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Single Trip Coverage

2.2.2 Annual Multi Trip Coverage

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Business Travel Insurance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Business Travel Insurance Market Size CAGR by Type (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.3.2 Global Business Travel Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.4 Business Travel Insurance Segment by Application

2.4.1 Insurance Intermediaries

2.4.2 Insurance Company

2.4.3 Bank

2.4.4 Insurance Broker

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Business Travel Insurance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Business Travel Insurance Market Size CAGR by Application (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.5.2 Global Business Travel Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

3 Business Travel Insurance Market Size by Player

3.1 Business Travel Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Business Travel Insurance Revenue by Players (2020-2022)

3.1.2 Global Business Travel Insurance Revenue Market Share by Players (2020-2022)

3.2 Global Business Travel Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2020-2022)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Business Travel Insurance by Regions

4.1 Business Travel Insurance Market Size by Regions (2017-2022)

4.2 Americas Business Travel Insurance Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.3 APAC Business Travel Insurance Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.4 Europe Business Travel Insurance Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.5 Middle East & Africa Business Travel Insurance Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

Report 2:



Global Business Credit Insurance Market

Global Business Credit Insurance Market size is expected to augment due to growing focus on protection and mitigation of risks of goods & services from non-payment. There has been a growing demand for credit insurance all over the world as it provides protection from commercial and political risks that may harm the business. Prominent growth in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) activities to create a positive look for business credit insurance. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Business Credit Insurance Market, 2022-2028”.

By Company

Sinosure

Euler Hermes

Atradius

Coface

Zurich

Credendo Group

QBE Insurance

Cesce

Get a Sample copy of Business Credit Insurance Market report @

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/19730425?utm_source=GV

Business credit insurance is an insurance designed for businesses to protect from commercial and political risks. It is a risk management that takes into account that safeguards and prevents the business from financial losses from unseen factors such as bankruptcy, insolvency or any other factors from the non-payment by purchasing goods & services. Trade discounts are purchase with the aim to protect account receivables. Rising import and export activities have given rise to Global Business Credit Insurance Market growth.

Segment by Type

Domestic Trade

Export Trade

Segment by Application

Buyer: Turnover below EUR 5 Million

Buyer: Turnover above EUR 5 Million

Buy this report –

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/19730425?utm_source=GV

TOC Points:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Business Credit Insurance Breakdown Data by Type

5 Business Credit Insurance Breakdown Data by Application

Continued…

About Us:

Proficient Market Insights is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.