Clickx Launches Digital Marketing & White-Label Contractor Network to Help Agencies Scale

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clickx has announced it is launching a platform for digital marketing specialists to work directly with agencies to bid on digital marketing projects, giving both parties an advantage to scale and deliver results.



Since launching its white-label digital marketing fulfillment agency over two years ago, Clickx has seen an ever-growing demand from agencies to assist with client campaign management and fulfillment. Our team of digital marketing specialists has helped hundreds of clients launch successful campaigns and manage their book of business by delivering consistent results across Search Engine Marketing and Search Engine Optimization campaigns.

“After working with hundreds of agency owners and partners, we’ve seen the overwhelming demand for digital marketing specialists. As a white-label fulfillment agency, our goal is to help other agencies scale. The Clickx fulfillment network will help our existing clients and other agencies scale even easier. What’s best is that they can still know that they’ll be working with vetted digital marketing specialists,” mentioned Solomon Thimothy, Clickx founder.

Clickx is now opening applications for digital marketing contractors to join its network. After applying, contractors will be vetted and accepted based on experience and skill set. Once approved, contractors will build their own profiles to stand-out to agencies and be able to bid on agency-posted projects.

The Clickx fulfillment network will give agency partners access to an unlimited number of digital marketing professionals that specialize in lead generation, copywriting, graphic design and expertise on ad platforms such as Facebook Ads, Google Ads, and more.

Contractors can go https://www.clickx.io/fulfillment-network/ , to learn more about the Clickx fulfillment network and apply to join.



About Clickx:

Clickx, a white label digital marketing platform and fulfillment agency, partners with digital marketing agencies offering white-label digital marketing services and a platform for scaling and growing their own agencies. From agency creation to lead generation and fulfillment services, Clickx helps agencies grow and scale through its suite of digital marketing products including SEM, Social Ads, SEO and agency-scaling programs.

For more information about its analytics and reporting platform, agency-scaling programs or white-label fulfillment services, visit www.clickx.io

