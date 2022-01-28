Sepsis Therapeutics Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2028 - Powered by Increasing Research and Development Programs on Immunometabolism - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the global sepsis therapeutics market finds that rising incidence of sepsis globally is accelerating market growth. The market is primarily driven by increasing research and development programs on immunometabolism, the total global sepsis therapeutics market is estimated to reach USD 6.2 Billion by 2028, up from USD 3.5 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.



Furthermore, the increasing inventers in Research and Development (R&D) sector by governments and major players, to augment the growth of the global sepsis therapeutics market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Sepsis Therapeutics Market by Drug Class (Aminoglycosides, Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics, Other Drug Classes), by Route of Administration (Intravenous, Oral), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the Sepsis Therapeutics Market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pfizer Inc.

Glaxo Smith Kline Inc

Mylan N.V.

Allergan, Inc.



Market Dynamics :

Rising Incidence of Sepsis Globally to Fuel Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market

Since past few years, the population across the globe is increasing explosively. Thus, along with increasing population the disease prevalence is also increasing. Consequently, the number of people suffering from sepsis is increasing further boosting the demand for sepsis therapeutics. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the sepsis kills 11 million people each year, many of them children. Sepsis is cause of 1 in 5 deaths worldwide. As per study of WHO, almost half of the 49 million cases of sepsis each year occur among children, resulting in 2.9 million deaths. This could be prevented through early diagnosis and appropriate clinical management. Thus, it is expected to further propel the demand for sepsis therapeutics, in turn, propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing Research and Development Programs on Immunometabolism and Rising Investments to Stimulate the Market Growth

The prevalence of sepsis across the globe is increasing at its unprecedented level. This is increasing the burden on Research and Development (R&D) sector as well as government. Thus, to tackle this prevalence; governments as well as several major players in the market are investing their money heavily in R&D sector. Thus, propelling the market growth over the forecast period. Key players are adopting collaboration strategies in order to identify/develop novel drugs for the treatment of sepsis. For instance, Asahi Kasei Corporation is planning to launch ART-123 by 2021 for the treatment of sepsis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Outbreak of COVID-19 have hampered several sectors. Owing to COVID-19, several countries declared lockdown with strict regulations. As a consequence, people were stuck at their places. However, healthcare sector is not much affected, sepsis therapeutics market witnessed a dent on the market growth. Owing to the fear of COVID-19 among the global population, only the people suffering from severe sepsis were taking the risk to visit hospitals, and clinics, or other services. Thus, hampered the sepsis therapeutics market growth. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market

North America has dominated the global sepsis therapeutics market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to high prevalence and rise in incidence of sepsis in the U.S. and Canada. Also, presence of major players in the region is also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the sepsis therapeutics market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the improving healthcare infrastructure in economies like the India, and China in the region. Furthermore, presence of one of the most populated countries in the world offers a huge base population which is likely to boost the sepsis therapeutics market growth in the region.

Recent Developments:

August, 2021: Asahi Kasei Corporation is planning to launch ART-123 by 2021 for the treatment of sepsis.

August 2019: Pfizer, Inc. partnered with GlaxoSmithKline plc to form a joint venture to create the world’s largest over-the-counter (OTC) business.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 6.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 7.3% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Drug Class: - Aminoglycosides, Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics, Other Drug Classes



Route of Administration: - Intravenous, Oral Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

