The Worldwide Endoscopy Capsule Industry is Expected to Reach $647.6 Million by 2026

The Global Endoscopy Capsule Market was valued $409.78 million, in value terms, in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.13% to reach $647.60 million by 2026.

This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, colorectal cancer, among others. The patient pool suffering from these diseases has rapidly increased which requires quick and accurate diagnostics, thereby driving the market growth over the next few years. Moreover, supportive government policies and initiatives taken by different governments across the globe are further anticipated to drive the market growth in the next five years. Besides, growing awareness among the patients pertaining to the availability of minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years.



Endoscopy capsules are a miniature form of endoscopy camera, in a form of a pill/capsules. The capsule, upon in-gestation, travels through the gastrointestinal tract and takes images of the entire gastrointestinal tract. These images are then received by the remote system and displayed on the screen allowing the examiner to analyze the problems and deformities in the tract. This procedure is non-surgical, non-invasive and painless, making it preferable for the patients and the doctors.



The Global Endoscopy Capsule Market is segmented by product type, accessories, application, end-user, regional distribution, and company. Based on product type, the market is categorized into small bowel, esophageal, and colon. The small bowel segment is expected to dominate the market with an overall share of 50.15% in 2020 on account of the growing usage of endoscopy capsule in the diagnosis of a wide range of problems of the small bowel including small bowel neoplastic lesions, inflammatory bowel disease, suspected Crohn's disease, among others.



Based on end-user, the endoscopy capsule market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers and others. Among these, the hospital & clinics segment dominated the overall market with 48.94% share in 2020 owing to the growing number of endoscopy procedures being carried out in hospitals. Additionally, hospitals provide better healthcare and infrastructural services for the diagnosis and treatment of different diseases. Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the overall endoscopy capsule market during the forecast period on account of a large number of patients with intestinal disorders in the region.



Based on accessories, the market can be split into wireless capsule and workstation and receiver. The wireless capsule segment led the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing use of wireless capsules in small intestine and esophagus imaging. Additionally, these capsules are very advanced with inbuilt features such as 360-degree panoramic view, greater battery life, enhanced data storage capability, and easy transmission, among others. All these factors are expected to drive the segmental growth over the coming years.



Some of the major competitors in the market are Medtronic Plc., Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Check-Cap Ltd. The companies are focusing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Endoscopy Capsule Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Endoscopy Capsule Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Endoscopy Capsule Market based on product type, accessories, application, end-user, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Endoscopy Capsule Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Endoscopy Capsule Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Endoscopy Capsule Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Endoscopy Capsule Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Endoscopy Capsule Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Endoscopy Capsule Market



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factors Affecting Purchase Decision

4.3. Vendor Satisfaction Analysis



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Endoscopy Capsule Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Small Bowel, Esophageal, Colon)

6.2.2. By Accessories (Wireless Capsule v/s Workstation and Receiver)

6.2.3. By Application (Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Crohn's Disease, Small Intestine Tumor, Others)

6.2.4. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Endoscopy Capsule Market Outlook



8. Europe Endoscopy Capsule Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Endoscopy Capsule Market Outlook



10. South America Endoscopy Capsule Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Endoscopy Capsule Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Medtronic Plc.

14.2. Olympus Corporation

14.3. Fujifilm Holding Corporation

14.4. IntroMedic Co., Ltd.

14.5. CapsoVision, Inc.

14.6. RF System lab (RF Co., Ltd)

14.7. Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co. Ltd

14.8. Check-Cap Ltd.

14.9. Boston Scientific Corporation

14.10. AnX Robotica Corporation



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

