Global Automotive LiDAR (Light Detection and ranging) Sensors Market Report 2021: Opportunities with Robo-taxis and Autonomous Shuttles Using Scanning LiDAR

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LiDAR Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the use of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors in the automotive industry. The LiDAR is a sensing system that will become an integral part of autonomously driven vehicles.

With the increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving, there has been a corresponding increase in the need for sensors used in such applications.

It is a novel technology that uses light beams to perceive the surroundings and classify objects within a range with higher accuracy and precision than traditional sensors, even in low light and adverse weather conditions. LiDAR systems have been around for more than a decade.

However, the automotive industry has not explored this technology before because the cost, integration, and packaging presented challenges. Solid-state LiDAR has broken these barriers to the adoption of LiDAR technology in the automotive industry by offering relatively low-cost LiDAR sensors that are both reliable and less voluminous.

LiDAR adoption is expected to increase towards the second half of the decade, owing to developments in the technology that will enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt the sensor and achieve economies of scale.

Key Issues Addressed:

How is the LiDAR market expected to grow?

What are the key drivers and restraints to growth for the LiDAR market?

What are the product roadmaps and the go-to-market strategies for OEMs?

Who are the Tier I LiDAR developers?

What are the growth opportunities for market players in this space?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the LiDAR Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis - LiDAR

LiDAR Scope of Analysis

LiDAR Segmentation

Key Competitors in the LiDAR Industry

Key Growth Metrics - LiDAR

LiDAR Value Chain

Growth Drivers - LiDAR

Growth Restraints - LiDAR

Market Analysis - LiDAR

Forecast Assumptions and Pricing Trends - LiDAR

Total Addressable Market

Total LiDAR Shipments

Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Analysis - LiDAR

Competitive Environment - LiDAR

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Scanning LiDAR

Key Growth Metrics - Scanning LiDAR

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Scanning LiDAR

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Scanning LiDAR

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Non-scanning LiDAR

Key Growth Metrics for Non-scanning LiDAR

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Non-scanning LiDAR

Revenue Forecast by Technology Used

Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology - Non-scanning LiDAR

Forecast Analysis - Non-scanning LiDAR

Technology Overview - LiDAR

Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Definitions

Overall AD Roadmap

The Rise of Sensor Requirements with Functionalities by Levels of Autonomy

The Evolution of LiDAR

Technology Roadmap - LiDAR

LiDAR Classification

ToF - LiDAR Principle

FMCW Technology in LiDAR

Applications of LiDAR Based on Range

Key Assessment Points for LiDAR

LiDAR Performance Capabilities

LiDAR Offerings

LiDAR Ecosystem

LiDAR Suppliers

Velodyne

Quanergy

Innoviz

Luminar

Continental

Aurora

Valeo

LiDAR - Vehicle Use Cases

Robo-taxi/Autonomous Shuttle Use Cases

OEM Use Cases

Ideal Use Case - Consumer Mobility

Growth Opportunity Universe - LiDAR

Growth Opportunity 1 - Integration of LiDAR to the Sensor Suite will Improve Perception and Redundancy

Growth Opportunity 2 - Robo-taxis and Autonomous Shuttles will Use Scanning LiDAR

Growth Opportunity 3 - Passenger Cars aimed at Ownership will Integrate Non-scanning LiDAR

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/od5ev2