Global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market to Grow on the Back of Growing Number of Data Centers Worldwide and Garner a Revenue of USD 647.1 Million by 2030

New York, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The number of data centers recorded around the globe in the year 2020 was close to 7 Billion. Moreover, in the same year, the spending on data center infrastructure was registered to be close to USD 190 Billion, which is further expected to reach around USD 200 Billion by the end of 2021. On the other hand, according to the statistics by the United States Fire Administration (USFA), the total number of nonresidential building fire in the United States in the year 2019 was estimated to be around 110900 numbers. Besides this, fire dollar loss in the nation increased by 74.5% from the year 2010 to reach USD 14.8 Billion in the year 2019.

Research Nester has recently released a report on "Global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market" which focuses on the key strategies adopted by the market players operating in the market, and also includes a detailed insight on the growth factors, key market opportunities, latest trends, and the roadblocks that are associated with the growth of the market in the coming years.

The dependence on the internet by the population worldwide is growing significantly. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), stated in one of its statistics that, close to 4 Billion people around the globe were using the internet at the end of 2019. On the other hand, the rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud technologies amongst others, is raising the need amongst businesses to increase their investments in these technologies, and deploy data centers to store a large amount of user-generated data. For instance, the projected spending on IoT globally is estimated to be around USD 1 Trillion by the end of 2023. However, the rising concern for fire incidences in data centers is increasing at a rapid pace, which in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for data center fire detection and suppression systems. The publicly reported outages of data centers caused by fire around the world increased from around 1 case in the year 2016 to close to 5 cases in the year 2020. Additionally, the number of reported outages of data centers caused due to failure of fire suppression equipment in the year 2020 was 2 cases.

The global data center fire detection and suppression market registered a revenue of USD 353.6 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 647.1 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. The market is also anticipated to grow on account of the growing concern amongst owners of data centers for the cost associated with unplanned downtime and for the increasing load on data centers every year. The average data center density in the year 2018 was close to 5kW per rack. Moreover, the estimated mean rack density in primary data centers was close to 8kW in the year 2021.

The global data center fire detection and suppression market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in North America registered the largest revenue of USD 131.2 Million in the year 2020 and is further estimated to touch USD 228.4 Million by the end of 2030. On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to generate the largest revenue of USD 183.7 Million by the end of 2030, and also grow with the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The global data center fire detection and suppression market is also segmented by fire systems into fire suppression and fire detection. Amongst these segments, the fire detection segment registered the highest market share in the year 2020 and is further anticipated to generate the largest revenue by the end of 2030. The segment is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The segment is further divided into flame detection-based, smoke detection-based, and heat detection-based. Amongst these segments, the smoke detection-based segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 192.3 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 102.8 Million in the year 2020.

The global data center fire detection and suppression market is further segmented by deployment level into in-cabinet level, technical space/room level, and other building space/level. Amongst all these segments, the in-cabinet level segment registered the largest revenue of USD 212.6 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to touch USD 403.4 Million by the end of 2030. The segment is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global data center fire detection and suppression market that are included in our report are Honeywell International Inc., Danfoss A/S, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls, Robert Bosch GmbH, Halma plc, HOCHIKI Corporation, Cannon Fire Protection Ltd., The Chemours Company, Minimax GmbH & Co. KG, Carrier Global Corporation, Fike Corporation, Amerex Corporation, FIREFLEX SYSTEMS INC., Victaulic Company, and others.

