ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 28 JANUARY 2022 AT 2.00 P.M. EET

Publishing of Enento Group’s Financial Statement Release 2021

Enento Group Plc will publish its Financial Statement Release 2021 on Friday, 11 February 2022 at 12.30 EET. The Financial Statement Release will be available on Enento’s investor website https://enento.com/investors/ after publication.

Enento Group will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media in English on the same day, where CEO Jeanette Jäger and CFO Elina Stråhlman will present the performance and events of the fourth quarter 2021.

Date and time: Friday, 11 February 2022 at 2.00 p.m. EET

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:

https://cloud.webcast.fi/enento/enento_2022_0211_q4

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below:

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0572

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5664 2754

United Kingdom: +44 (0)33 033 69600

United States, LA: +1 323-701-0170

United States, NY: +1 646-828-8082

The conference ID code: 953251

The presentation material will be available on the company’s investor website at 1.30 p.m. EET and a recording of the webcast later during the day.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Pia Katila

Investor Relations Manager

tel. +358 10 270 7056

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

enento.com/investors

