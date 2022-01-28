CE Brands Announces New Distribution Agreements to Expand Sales Channels in Central and South America and the Caribbean

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI; CEBI.WT) (“CE Brands” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. (“eBuyNow”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CE Brands, has entered into strategic distribution agreements (the “Distribution Agreements”) with Smile Market Inc. (“Smile”), DPC DO Brazil (“DPC”) and LUXAMERICA S.A (“Lux”) (each a “Distributor” and collectively the “Distributors”) to further expand the Company’s global distribution capabilities into the Central American, South American and the Caribbean markets (collectively, “LatAm”).



In each of the Distribution Agreements, the Distributor will be appointed as eBuyNow’s exclusive authorized distributor of certain CE Brands products, within their respective designated territories for a period of 2 years with potential for future extensions.

The Distributors will initially be granted distribution rights to CE Brands’ smartwatches including the recently announced moto watch 100 ( MotoWatch.com ) which is part of the new line of Moto Smartwatches being launched in 2022.



“Motorola is a leading iconic brand and has one of the most recognizable brands in South and Central America as the leading cell phone manufacturer in Mexico and the second leading brand in LatAm. Finding the right partners to supply the LatAm market with Motorola products is an important step for the Company and we are proud to partner with leading distributors Smile, DPC and Lux to cover the entire region,” said Craig Smith, CEO of CE Brands. “The Distributors anticipate strong initial demand for our Motorola branded Smartwatch product line and we look forward to continuing to work closely with both our Distribution partners and Motorola to further our expansion into retail markets and to grow Smartwatch sales in these important markets.”

With these new Distribution Agreements, CE Brands now has partners with distribution capabilities across all countries in Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

About CE Brands

CE Brands Inc. develops products with leading manufacturers and iconic brand​ licensors by utilizing proprietary data that identifies key market opportunities​. With sales today ​in​ over 70 countries, our innovative, ​highly ​repeatable process, which we call the “CE Method​”,​ has created ​an ​optimal growth ​path for CE Brands to be the premier global licensed brand manufacturer.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In general, forward-looking information refers to disclosure about future conditions, courses of action, and events. The use of any of the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “will”, “would”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release includes forward-looking information with respect to the anticipated demand for our Motorola branded Smartwatch product line in the LatAm market, further expansion into retail markets, future growth of Smartwatch sales, potential future extensions with the Distributors, the anticipated launch timelines and anticipated availability, performance and appeal of Motorola products, including the moto watch 100 and the Company’s expectations related thereto.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions, including the timing of the resumption of manufacturing operations at the Company’s partner factories in Asia and the timing of product shipments and deliveries.

Although CE Brands believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because CE Brands cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be accurate. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impact of the evolving Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and sales; reliance on third party manufacturers and suppliers; the Company’s ability to stabilize its business and secure sufficient capital; the Company’s available liquidity being insufficient to operate its business and meet its financial commitments, which could result in the Company having to refinance or restructure its debt, sell assets or seek to raise additional capital, which may be on unfavorable terms, if available at all; the inability to implement the Company’s objectives and priorities for 2022 and beyond, which could result in financial strain on the Company and continued pressure on the Company’s business; risks associated with developing and launching new products, including the moto watch 100 and products that the Company anticipates will be launched in the future (including a mid-level smart watch); increased indebtedness and leverage; the fact that historical and projected financial information may not be representative of the Company’s future results; the inability to position the Company for long-term growth; risks associated with issuing new equity including the possible dilution of the Company’s outstanding common shares; the value of existing equity following the completion of any financing transaction; the Company defaulting on its obligations, which could result in the Company having to file for bankruptcy or undertake a restructuring proceeding; the Company being put into a bankruptcy or restructuring proceeding; and the risk factors included in CE Brand’s continuous disclosure documents available on www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date of this press release, and to not use such forward-looking information other than for its intended purpose. CE Brands undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.