XPO Logistics Recognized on Corporate Equality Index for Advancing LGBTQ+ Inclusion

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has received a score of 85 out of 100 on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. The rating recognizes XPO’s strong commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion for the third consecutive year.

The HRC Corporate Equality Index is based on a comprehensive annual survey that measures corporate practices for LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This year’s index reflects growth in every benchmarked category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies, to equitable healthcare benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families.

LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Our recruitment efforts within the LGBTQ+ community continue to attract talented individuals to XPO, where they find a strong workplace culture and a genuine respect for diversity. We’ll continue to work with the HRC and other organizations that share our commitment to equality.”

For two decades, the HRC Foundation has published the Corporate Equality Index with the goal of furthering LGBTQ+ inclusion in the business community. The index distinguishes employers that take tangible steps to ensure equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer workers and their families. XPO is rated in the category of Mail and Freight Delivery.

About XPO Logistics

