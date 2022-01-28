Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Annual Results for 2021

Net income and diluted earnings per share of $21.6 million and $1.06 for the fourth quarter 2021, respectively, and record annual net income of $81.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $4.01 for the year ended December 31, 2021



Deposit growth of 21.2% to $6.05 billion as of December 31, 2021 from $4.99 billion as of December 31, 2020, driven primarily by $538.5 million, or 31.6%, growth in noninterest-bearing deposits and $432.7 million, or 98.9%, growth in interest-bearing demand deposits

Core loans of $4.07 billion, which exclude PPP loans, as of December 31, 2021 increased $75.1 million, or 7.5% (annualized), compared to September 30, 2021 and $152.7 million, or 3.9%, compared to December 31, 2020

Announced the signing of a definitive agreement on November 8, 2021 with CBTX, Inc., the parent company of CommunityBank of Texas N.A., in an all-stock merger of equals, between two of the largest community banks in the region, which will create an institution with over $11 billion in assets

Board declared quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock, up from $0.12 per share of common stock



HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (Allegiance), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported record net income of $21.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.06 for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to net income of $15.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.77 for the fourth quarter 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $81.6 million, or $4.01 per diluted share, compared to $45.5 million, or $2.22 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. The fourth quarter results were primarily driven by the recapture of provision for credit losses and increased net interest income due to lower funding costs compared to the fourth quarter 2020. The year ended December 31, 2021 results were primarily driven by the recapture of provision for credit losses, increased net interest income due to the impact of PPP fee income and lower funding costs partially offset by elevated expenses as a result of increased performance-based accruals compared to the year ended December 31, 2020.

“2021 was a remarkable year for Allegiance,” said Steve Retzloff, Allegiance’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are very proud of our entire team whose dedication led to record earnings results. Our outstanding success in the Paycheck Protection Program over its extended timeframe was not only a significant revenue contributor but these loans also provided much appreciated assistance in our community and further bolstered valuable customer relationships. Our continued success is directly attributable to the many ways our outstanding employees deliver a differentiated level of extraordinary service,” commented Retzloff.

“Consistent with the last several quarters, we reported meaningful deposit growth along with steady improvement in our credit quality. We are once again encouraged by positive core loan growth generated during the year and more recently the strong growth of 7.5% (annualized) during the fourth quarter as we set new highs for new core loan originations in 2021. Additionally, fourth quarter 2021 average noninterest bearing deposit balances increased 22.4% from last year’s fourth quarter average balances, indicating that our deposit franchise continues to grow and gain momentum in our very attractive markets,” continued Retzloff.

“This is an exciting time at Allegiance. Given our strong operating results, the resilience we have demonstrated over the past two years and the recent announcement of the transformational merger with CBTX, Inc., we look forward to the expanded opportunities for growth and performance that lie ahead. Our integration teams are ready to create a premier Texas franchise with the commitment to continue to deliver unmatched personal service to our customers and our growing communities. It is a clear sense of purpose that has energized our growth to date and will continue to inspire our performance as we strive to exceed the expectations of our customers, employees, and shareholders,” concluded Retzloff.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter 2021 increased $3.2 million, or 5.8%, to $58.1 million from $54.9 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and decreased $62 thousand, or 0.1%, from $58.2 million for the third quarter 2021.The increase and decrease were primarily due to changes in the volume and relative mix of the underlying assets and liabilities, the impact of loans within the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) as well as lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 57 basis points to 3.57% for the fourth quarter 2021 from 4.14% for the fourth quarter 2020 and decreased 33 basis points from 3.90% for the third quarter 2021. The decreases in the margin were primarily due to the decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets, driven by the increase in cash and securities, partially offset by the decrease in funding costs.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2021 was $2.5 million, an increase of $435 thousand, or 21.5%, compared to $2.0 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and increased $355 thousand, or 16.9%, compared to $2.1 million for the third quarter 2021. Fourth quarter 2021 noninterest income reflected higher transactional fee income when compared to the fourth quarter 2020 and the third quarter 2021. Additionally, the fourth quarter 2021 included a recovery on an acquired loan with an associated credit mark.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2021 increased $4.0 million, or 12.2%, to $36.7 million from $32.7 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and increased $2.4 million, or 7.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase over the prior year and prior quarter was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, as a result of increased performance-based bonus and profit sharing accruals, along with increased professional fees, other expenses and acquisition and merger-related expenses associated with the pending merger with CBTX, Inc.

In the fourth quarter 2021, Allegiance’s efficiency ratio increased to 60.68% compared to 57.53% for the fourth quarter 2020 and increased from 56.91% for the third quarter 2021. Fourth quarter 2021 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.23%, 10.60% and 15.05%, respectively, compared to 1.05%, 8.38% and 12.32% for the fourth quarter 2020. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the third quarter 2021 were 1.14%, 9.45% and 13.49%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 12.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Results

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $25.9 million, or 12.8%, to $228.6 million from $202.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to lower costs related to interest-bearing liabilities, the impact of PPP loan revenue, and a $922.4 million, or 18.4%, increase in average interest-earning assets over the prior year. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 18 basis points to 3.90% for the year ended December 31, 2021 from 4.08% for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in the margin over the prior year was primarily due to the decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets, driven by the increase in lower-yielding assets, partially offset by decreased funding costs.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $8.6 million, an increase of $406 thousand, or 5.0%, compared to $8.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 due primarily to increased transactional fee income.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $12.1 million, or 9.5%, to $139.6 million from $127.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in noninterest expense over the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to increased performance-based bonus and profit sharing accruals along with the reduced amount of deferred PPP loan origination costs, increased other expenses, acquisition and merger-related expenses associated with the pending merger with CBTX, Inc. and the write-down of assets related to the closure of a bank office partially offset by lower other real estate expenses as $4.1 million of other real estate write-downs were recorded during the prior year 2020.

Allegiance’s efficiency ratio decreased to 58.86% for the year ended December 31, 2021 from 60.55% for the year ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.24%, 10.38% and 14.93%, respectively, compared to 0.81%, 6.22% and 9.33%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 12.

Financial Condition

Total assets at December 31, 2021 increased $1.05 billion, or 17.4%, to $7.10 billion compared to $6.05 billion at December 31, 2020 and increased $345.2 million, or 20.4% (annualized), compared to $6.76 billion at September 30, 2021, primarily due to increased liquidity, growth in the securities portfolio and the origination of core loans partially offset by paydowns of PPP loans.

Total loans at December 31, 2021 decreased $271.3 million, or 6.0%, to $4.22 billion compared to $4.49 billion at December 31, 2020 and decreased $69.0 million, or 6.4% (annualized), compared to $4.29 billion at September 30, 2021, primarily due to paydowns on PPP loans. Core loans, which exclude PPP loans, increased $152.7 million, or 3.9%, to $4.07 billion at December 31, 2021 from $3.92 billion at December 31, 2020 and increased $75.1 million, or 7.5% (annualized), from $4.00 billion at September 30, 2021.

Deposits at December 31, 2021 increased $1.06 billion, or 21.2%, to $6.05 billion compared to $4.99 billion at December 31, 2020 and increased $380.8 million, or 26.9% (annualized), compared to $5.67 billion at September 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $24.1 million, or 0.34%, of total assets, at December 31, 2021 compared to $38.1 million, or 0.63%, of total assets, at December 31, 2020 and $29.8 million, or 0.44%, of total assets at September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.14% at December 31, 2021 and 1.18% at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021.

The recapture of provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter 2021 was $2.6 million compared to the provision for credit losses of $4.4 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and $2.3 million for the third quarter 2021. The recapture of the provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $2.3 million compared to the provision for credit losses of $27.4 million for the same period in 2020. The recapture of provision for credit losses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 is reflective of recent improvements in certain economic factors compared to the same periods in 2020 where there was more uncertainty surrounding unemployment and COVID-19.

Fourth quarter 2021 net charge-offs were $1.4 million, or 0.13% (annualized) of average loans, a decrease from net charge-offs of $4.3 million, or 0.37% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2020 and an increase of $903 thousand from $450 thousand, or 0.04% (annualized) of average loans, for the third quarter 2021. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $2.3 million, or 0.05% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $8.0 million, or 0.18% of average loans.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of Allegiance declared a cash dividend on January 27, 2022 of $0.14 per share to be paid on March 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of February 28, 2022. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to shareholders will be subject to the discretion of Allegiance’s Board of Directors.

Pending Merger

On November 8, 2021, Allegiance and CBTX, Inc., jointly announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals to create a combined company with an equity market capitalization of approximately $1.5 billion and the 17th largest deposit market share in the State of Texas. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, Allegiance shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX, Inc. common stock for each share of Allegiance common stock they own. Based on the number of outstanding shares of Allegiance and CBTX, Inc. as of November 5, 2021, Allegiance shareholders will own approximately 54% and CBTX, Inc. shareholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company. The companies have submitted the required regulatory filings and, subject to satisfaction or in some cases waiver of the closing conditions, including approval of the merger agreement by both companies’ shareholders, the parties anticipate closing in the second quarter of the year.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 12 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

As of December 31, 2021, Allegiance was a $7.10 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance’s super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of December 31, 2021, Allegiance Bank operated 27 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

2021

2020

December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 23,961 $ 23,903 $ 146,397 $ 141,947 $ 122,897 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 733,548 879,858 564,888 482,383 299,869 Total cash and cash equivalents 757,509 903,761 711,285 624,330 422,766 Available for sale securities, at fair value 1,773,765 1,211,476 977,282 787,516 772,890 Loans held for investment 4,220,486 4,289,469 4,460,743 4,659,169 4,491,764 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (47,940 ) (50,491 ) (49,586 ) (52,758 ) (53,173 ) Loans, net 4,172,546 4,238,978 4,411,157 4,606,411 4,438,591 Accrued interest receivable 33,392 33,523 37,075 38,632 40,053 Premises and equipment, net 63,708 65,140 65,442 66,115 70,685 Other real estate owned — 1,397 1,397 576 9,196 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,358 8,326 8,234 7,775 7,756 Bank owned life insurance 28,240 28,101 27,976 27,825 27,686 Goodwill 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 Core deposit intangibles, net 14,658 15,482 16,306 17,130 17,954 Other assets 28,136 29,935 28,871 31,038 18,909 Total assets $ 7,104,954 $ 6,759,761 $ 6,508,667 $ 6,430,990 $ 6,050,128 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,243,085 $ 2,086,683 $ 1,973,042 $ 1,914,121 $ 1,704,567 Interest-bearing Demand 869,984 594,959 553,874 480,710 437,328 Money market and savings 1,643,745 1,604,222 1,556,920 1,617,823 1,499,938 Certificates and other time 1,290,825 1,381,014 1,349,522 1,361,535 1,346,649 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,804,554 3,580,195 3,460,316 3,460,068 3,283,915 Total deposits 6,047,639 5,666,878 5,433,358 5,374,189 4,988,482 Accrued interest payable 1,753 3,296 1,940 3,862 2,701 Borrowed funds 89,956 139,954 139,951 147,517 155,515 Subordinated debt 108,847 108,715 108,584 108,453 108,322 Other liabilities 40,291 42,326 35,684 36,432 36,439 Total liabilities 6,288,486 5,961,169 5,719,517 5,670,453 5,291,459 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 20,337 20,218 20,213 20,183 20,208 Capital surplus 510,797 507,948 506,810 505,307 508,794 Retained earnings 267,092 247,966 231,333 210,834 195,236 Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,242 22,460 30,794 24,213 34,431 Total shareholders’ equity 816,468 798,592 789,150 760,537 758,669 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 7,104,954 $ 6,759,761 $ 6,508,667 $ 6,430,990 $ 6,050,128





Three Months Ended Years Ended 2021

2020 2021

2020

December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 56,855 $ 58,176 $ 57,691 $ 57,991 $ 58,496 $ 230,713 $ 225,959 Securities: Taxable 3,933 2,998 2,556 2,402 2,203 11,889 8,227 Tax-exempt 2,526 2,498 2,491 2,394 2,316 9,909 7,311 Deposits in other financial institutions 317 221 94 41 32 673 265 Total interest income 63,631 63,893 62,832 62,828 63,047 253,184 241,762 INTEREST EXPENSE: Demand, money market and savings deposits 1,277 1,267 1,337 1,484 1,621 5,365 9,371 Certificates and other time deposits 2,391 2,583 2,989 3,665 4,507 11,628 21,675 Borrowed funds 434 436 469 539 557 1,878 2,183 Subordinated debt 1,425 1,441 1,441 1,442 1,460 5,749 5,850 Total interest expense 5,527 5,727 6,236 7,130 8,145 24,620 39,079 NET INTEREST INCOME 58,104 58,166 56,596 55,698 54,902 228,564 202,683 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses (2,577 ) 2,295 (2,679 ) 639 4,368 (2,322 ) 27,374 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 60,681 55,871 59,275 55,059 50,534 230,886 175,309 NONINTEREST INCOME: Nonsufficient funds fees 156 131 94 83 100 464 404 Service charges on deposit accounts 476 425 382 388 405 1,671 1,530 Gain on sale of securities — — — 49 — 49 287 Loss on sales of other real estate and repossessed assets (89 ) — — (176 ) — (265 ) (258 ) Bank owned life insurance 139 125 151 139 144 554 582 Debit card and ATM card income 834 771 761 630 637 2,996 2,205 Other 938 647 885 623 733 3,093 3,406 Total noninterest income 2,454 2,099 2,273 1,736 2,019 8,562 8,156 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 22,918 22,335 22,472 22,452 21,003 90,177 80,152 Net occupancy and equipment 2,194 2,335 2,225 2,390 2,079 9,144 7,969 Depreciation 1,103 1,060 1,057 1,034 1,019 4,254 3,716 Data processing and software amortization 2,264 2,222 2,176 2,200 2,107 8,862 7,992 Professional fees 1,008 620 608 789 999 3,025 3,128 Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 949 883 768 807 810 3,407 2,926 Core deposit intangibles amortization 824 824 824 824 953 3,296 3,922 Communications 395 358 332 321 225 1,406 1,387 Advertising 481 481 432 298 347 1,692 1,565 Other real estate expense 69 137 229 113 382 548 5,162 Acquisition and merger-related expenses 1,408 603 — — — 2,011 — Other 3,131 2,438 2,472 3,691 2,825 11,732 9,575 Total noninterest expense 36,744 34,296 33,595 34,919 32,749 139,554 127,494 INCOME BEFORE INCOME

TAXES 26,391 23,674 27,953 21,876 19,804 99,894 55,971 Provision for income taxes 4,833 4,614 5,028 3,866 3,863 18,341 10,437 NET INCOME $ 21,558 $ 19,060 $ 22,925 $ 18,010 $ 15,941 $ 81,553 $ 45,534 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 1.06 $ 0.94 $ 1.13 $ 0.89 $ 0.78 $ 4.04 $ 2.23 Diluted $ 1.06 $ 0.93 $ 1.12 $ 0.89 $ 0.77 $ 4.01 $ 2.22





Three Months Ended Years Ended 2021

2020

2021

2020

December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 21,558 $ 19,060 $ 22,925 $ 18,010 $ 15,941 $ 81,553 $ 45,534 Earnings per share, basic $ 1.06 $ 0.94 $ 1.13 $ 0.89 $ 0.78 $ 4.04 $ 2.23 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.06 $ 0.93 $ 1.12 $ 0.89 $ 0.77 $ 4.01 $ 2.22 Dividends per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.48 $ 0.40 Return on average assets(A) 1.23 % 1.14 % 1.42 % 1.18 % 1.05 % 1.24 % 0.81 % Return on average equity(A) 10.60 % 9.45 % 11.87 % 9.59 % 8.38 % 10.38 % 6.22 % Return on average tangible equity(A)(B) 15.05 % 13.49 % 17.20 % 14.03 % 12.32 % 14.93 % 9.33 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C) 3.57 % 3.90 % 4.02 % 4.19 % 4.14 % 3.90 % 4.08 % Efficiency ratio(D) 60.68 % 56.91 % 57.07 % 60.85 % 57.53 % 58.86 % 60.55 % Capital Ratios Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.(Consolidated) Equity to assets 11.49 % 11.81 % 12.12 % 11.83 % 12.54 % 11.49 % 12.54 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(B) 8.42 % 8.58 % 8.76 % 8.40 % 8.90 % 8.42 % 8.90 % Estimated common equity tier 1 capital 12.47 % 12.37 % 12.18 % 11.87 % 11.80 % 12.47 % 11.80 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital 12.69 % 12.60 % 12.41 % 12.10 % 12.04 % 12.69 % 12.04 % Estimated total risk-based capital 16.08 % 16.13 % 15.98 % 15.72 % 15.71 % 16.08 % 15.71 % Estimated tier 1 leverage capital 8.53 % 8.76 % 8.56 % 8.57 % 8.51 % 8.53 % 8.51 % Allegiance Bank Estimated common equity tier 1 capital 12.63 % 12.81 % 13.03 % 13.17 % 13.32 % 12.63 % 13.32 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital 12.63 % 12.81 % 13.03 % 13.17 % 13.32 % 12.63 % 13.32 % Estimated total risk-based capital 14.71 % 14.98 % 15.22 % 15.37 % 15.55 % 14.71 % 15.55 % Estimated tier 1 leverage capital 8.49 % 8.91 % 8.99 % 9.33 % 9.41 % 8.49 % 9.41 % Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 20,260 20,221 20,203 20,140 20,396 20,206 20,415 Diluted 20,423 20,411 20,386 20,342 20,575 20,355 20,546 Period end shares outstanding 20,337 20,218 20,213 20,183 20,208 20,337 20,208 Book value per share $ 40.15 $ 39.50 $ 39.04 $ 37.68 $ 37.54 $ 40.15 $ 37.54 Tangible book value per share(B) $ 28.43 $ 27.67 $ 27.17 $ 25.75 $ 25.59 $ 28.43 $ 25.59

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 12 of this Earnings Release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for (recapture of) loan losses are not part of this calculation.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 4,243,778 $ 56,855 5.32 % $ 4,336,443 $ 58,176 5.32 % $ 4,569,210 $ 58,496 5.09 % Securities 1,457,793 6,459 1.76 % 1,070,851 5,496 2.04 % 701,233 4,519 2.56 % Deposits in other financial institutions and other 843,808 317 0.15 % 588,859 221 0.15 % 58,664 32 0.22 % Total interest-earning assets 6,545,379 $ 63,631 3.86 % 5,996,153 $ 63,893 4.23 % 5,329,107 $ 63,047 4.71 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (50,654 ) (49,381 ) (53,260 ) Noninterest-earning assets 447,005 680,682 783,200 Total assets $ 6,941,730 $ 6,627,454 $ 6,059,047 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 724,841 $ 388 0.21 % $ 576,144 $ 324 0.22 % $ 430,145 $ 386 0.36 % Money market and savings deposits 1,618,240 889 0.22 % 1,565,965 943 0.24 % 1,513,816 1,235 0.32 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,335,020 2,391 0.71 % 1,363,121 2,583 0.75 % 1,284,181 4,507 1.40 % Borrowed funds 138,747 434 1.24 % 139,844 436 1.24 % 157,687 557 1.41 % Subordinated debt 108,784 1,425 5.20 % 108,652 1,441 5.26 % 108,259 1,460 5.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,925,632 $ 5,527 0.56 % 3,753,726 $ 5,727 0.61 % 3,494,088 $ 8,145 0.93 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,163,016 2,031,399 1,766,826 Other liabilities 46,141 42,183 41,434 Total liabilities 6,134,789 5,827,308 5,302,348 Shareholders' equity 806,941 800,146 756,699 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,941,730 $ 6,627,454 $ 6,059,047 Net interest rate spread 3.30 % 3.62 % 3.78 % Net interest income and margin $ 58,104 3.52 % $ 58,166 3.85 % $ 54,902 4.10 % Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 58,838 3.57 % $ 58,873 3.90 % $ 55,477 4.14 %





Years Ended December 31, 2021

2020

Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 4,422,467 $ 230,713 5.22 % $ 4,383,375 $ 225,959 5.15 % Securities 1,050,376 21,798 2.08 % 588,318 15,538 2.64 % Deposits in other financial institutions 458,190 673 0.15 % 36,945 265 0.72 % Total interest-earning assets 5,931,033 $ 253,184 4.27 % 5,008,638 $ 241,762 4.83 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (51,513 ) (46,680 ) Noninterest-earning assets 680,191 675,701 Total assets $ 6,559,711 $ 5,637,659 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 574,079 $ 1,409 0.25 % $ 385,482 $ 2,045 0.53 % Money market and savings deposits 1,571,532 3,956 0.25 % 1,316,188 7,326 0.56 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,349,216 11,628 0.86 % 1,268,080 21,675 1.71 % Borrowed funds 144,354 1,878 1.30 % 197,525 2,183 1.11 % Subordinated debt 108,588 5,749 5.29 % 108,064 5,850 5.41 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,747,769 $ 24,620 0.66 % 3,275,339 39,079 1.19 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,983,934 1,593,354 Other liabilities 41,972 37,278 Total liabilities 5,773,675 4,905,971 Shareholders' equity 786,036 731,688 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,559,711 $ 5,637,659 Net interest rate spread 3.61 % 3.64 % Net interest income and margin $ 228,564 3.85 % $ 202,683 4.05 % Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 231,315 3.90 % $ 204,416 4.08 %





Three Months Ended 2021

2020

December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 (Dollars in thousands) Period-end Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 693,559 $ 728,897 $ 690,867 $ 664,792 $ 667,079 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 145,942 290,028 499,207 728,424 569,901 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 2,104,621 2,073,521 2,051,516 2,018,853 1,999,877 Commercial real estate construction and land development 439,125 382,610 371,732 386,637 367,213 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 685,071 683,919 715,119 726,228 737,605 Residential construction 117,901 104,638 111,956 119,528 127,522 Consumer and other 34,267 25,856 20,346 14,707 22,567 Total loans $ 4,220,486 $ 4,289,469 $ 4,460,743 $ 4,659,169 $ 4,491,764 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 24,127 $ 28,369 $ 36,643 $ 35,051 $ 28,893 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 24,127 28,369 36,643 35,051 28,893 Other real estate — 1,397 1,397 576 9,196 Total nonperforming assets $ 24,127 $ 29,766 $ 38,040 $ 35,627 $ 38,089 Net charge-offs $ 1,353 $ 450 $ 162 $ 345 $ 4,287 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 8,358 $ 10,247 $ 12,949 $ 14,059 $ 10,747 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 12,639 14,629 18,123 13,455 10,081 Commercial real estate construction and land development 63 53 53 1,000 3,011 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 2,875 3,224 4,839 5,736 4,525 Residential construction — — — — — Consumer and other 192 216 679 801 529 Total nonaccrual loans $ 24,127 $ 28,369 $ 36,643 $ 35,051 $ 28,893 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.44 % 0.58 % 0.55 % 0.63 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.57 % 0.66 % 0.82 % 0.75 % 0.64 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 198.70 % 177.98 % 135.32 % 150.52 % 184.03 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.14 % 1.18 % 1.11 % 1.13 % 1.18 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.13 % 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.37 %

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 816,468 $ 798,592 $ 789,150 $ 760,537 $ 758,669 $ 816,468 $ 758,669 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 238,300 239,124 239,948 240,772 241,596 238,300 241,596 Tangible shareholders’ equity $ 578,168 $ 559,468 $ 549,202 $ 519,765 $ 517,073 $ 578,168 $ 517,073 Shares outstanding at end of period 20,337 20,218 20,213 20,183 20,208 20,337 20,208 Tangible book value per share $ 28.43 $ 27.67 $ 27.17 $ 25.75 $ 25.59 $ 28.43 $ 25.59 Net income $ 21,558 $ 19,060 $ 22,925 $ 18,010 $ 15,941 $ 81,553 $ 45,534 Average shareholders' equity $ 806,941 $ 800,146 $ 774,803 $ 761,600 $ 756,699 $ 786,036 $ 731,688 Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 238,700 239,497 240,331 241,166 242,043 239,916 243,513 Average tangible shareholders’ equity $ 568,241 $ 560,649 $ 534,472 $ 520,434 $ 514,656 $ 546,120 $ 488,175 Return on average tangible equity(A) 15.05 % 13.49 % 17.20 % 14.03 % 12.32 % 14.93 % 9.33 % Total assets $ 7,104,954 $ 6,759,761 $ 6,508,667 $ 6,430,990 $ 6,050,128 $ 7,104,954 $ 6,050,128 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 238,300 239,124 239,948 240,772 241,596 238,300 241,596 Tangible assets $ 6,866,654 $ 6,520,637 $ 6,268,719 $ 6,190,218 $ 5,808,532 $ 6,866,654 $ 5,808,532 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.42 % 8.58 % 8.76 % 8.40 % 8.90 % 8.42 % 8.90 %

(A) Interim periods annualized.



