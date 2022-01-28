Extended Stay America Announces Tax Treatment for 2021 Distributions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. (together, the “Company”), today announced the tax treatment for the aggregate distributions of $2.19 per paired share paid to Extended Stay America, Inc.’s common shareholders and ESH Hospitality, Inc.’s Class A and Class B common shareholders during the calendar year ended December 31, 2021.



For the tax year ended December 31, 2021, ESH Hospitality, Inc.’s aggregate distributions of $0.44 per Class A and Class B common shares were classified as 80.56% Ordinary Income and Section 199A Qualified Business Income and 19.44% Capital Gain Income. For the tax year ended December 31, 2021, Extended Stay America Inc.’s aggregate distributions of $1.75 per common share were classified as 100% Qualified Dividend.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of ESH Hospitality, Inc.’s and Extended Stay America, Inc.’s distributions. The information contained herein does not constitute tax advice and does not purport to be complete or to describe the consequences that may apply to stockholders. The Company does not provide tax advice to its stockholders.

Dividend Ordinary Income/ Capital Gain Qualified per Share Section 199A Income Income Dividend Total ESH Hospitality, Inc. $ 0.44 80.56 % 19.44 % 0.00 % 100.00 % Extended Stay America, Inc. $ 1.75 0.00 % 0.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % $ 2.19 ESH Extended Stay Ordinary Income/ Capital Gain Qualified Amount Per Dividend Date Hospitality, Inc. America, Inc. Total Section 199A Income Income Dividend Total January 20, 2021 $ 0.35 $ - $ 0.35 80.56 % 19.44 % 0.00 % 100.00 % March 26, 2021 $ 0.09 $ - $ 0.09 80.56 % 19.44 % 0.00 % 100.00 % June 16, 2021 $ - $ 1.75 $ 1.75 0.00 % 0.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Total $ 0.44 $ 1.75 $ 2.19

On June 16, 2021, Extended Stay America, Inc. and its controlled subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc. were acquired by funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group.

