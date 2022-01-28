LikeMeat Challenges TikTokers to First-of-its-Kind Scavenger Hunt

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LikeMeat, a LIVEKINDLY Collective brand, creative agency 72andSunny and Blue Hour Studios, a creative content agency and affiliate of Horizon Media, are behind the first-of-its-kind TikTok scavenger hunt, “WingIt2WinIt,” inspired by LikeMeat’s Like Chick’n Wings product launch. The challenge kicks off on January 26 and sends TikTokers on a hunt to find and decode digital clues for a chance to win two tickets to the biggest football game of the year along with LikeMeat’s Like Chick’n Wings and other prizes.



“WingIt2WinIt” combines TikTok’s challenge frenzy with America’s most iconic wing eating occasion to drive sales and excitement around LikeMeat’s mouth-watering, plant-based Like Chick’n Wings. The campaign is an extension of 72andSunny’s “Go Ahead and Wing It” creative platform, tapping into a diverse group of creators to maximize organic reach beyond the usual vegan community and inspiring meat-loving football fans to ditch their same old chicken game for Like Chick’n Wings.



LikeMeat’s TikTok challenge is an innovative way to engage with the app’s community and get more people to try the plant-based Chick’n Wings. Developed by Blue Hour Studios, the campaign was inspired by the co-creating culture of TikTok and the entertainment rabbit holes that users experience on the platform each day.

The challenge combines existing TikTok behaviors—challenges, niche content, creator communities, and unexpected mashups—with and innovative scavenger hunt for a novel experience that will end with two tickets to the Big Game, LikeMeat’s Like Chick’n Wings and other prizes.

To get a chance to win such an epic experience, TikTok users must combine their love for the platform and its creators with the ingenuity to crack a secret code. Blue Hour Studios recruited a group of TikTok creators including Rob Gronkowski to launch the scavenger hunt and hide clues in their videos. Each clue reveals a set of hidden messages down a TikTok journey that ends with a chance to win tickets to the Big Game and other LikeMeat prizes on WingIt2WinIt.com.

“We’re so excited to collaborate with Blue Hour Studios and 72andSunny on this novel scavenger hunt that not only gives away two tickets to the big event but shakes up a Big Game staple ritual – wings,” said Emily Klooster of LikeMeat. “A product as innovative as LikeMeat’s Chick’n Wings, with their crispy coating and juicy, bone-free, meaty texture, deserves equally innovative marketing and we believe we’ve achieved this with our novel use of TikTok’s platform, drool-worthy content, and a creator-driven approach to production to shake up peoples’ chicken game.”

“As we kick off 2022, we’re excited to work with such an innovative and collaborative client on this one-of-a-kind project,” said Alexandria Lo Grasso of Blue Hour Studios. “When it comes to purchasing decisions, we believe in the power of creators and their ability to connect with people in ways brands can’t alone. There is an important human element that comes with investing in creators who are genuinely excited about partnering with a brand to create unique experiences for their followers.”

About LikeMeat and LIVEKINDLY Collective

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded by Blue Horizon Group on the belief that plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system sustainable. Its mission is to make plant-based living the new norm. As a collective of founders, entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the globe, LIVEKINDLY Collective is uniquely positioned to create impact with speed, at scale. Through its portfolio of food brands LikeMeat, The Fry Family Food Co., Oumph!, No Meat, The Dutch Weed Burger, Happy Chicken and Giggling Pig, LIVEKINDLY Collective is providing consumers around the world with sustainable, delicious food options. Furthermore, the Company serves as a voice for the plant-based movement, communicating informative, entertaining and inspiring content through its media and lifestyle platform, LIVEKINDLY and @livekindlyco on Instagram. LIVEKINDLY Collective has over 500 employees and sells products in more than 40 countries around the world. To learn more, visit www.thelivekindlyco.com.

About 72andSunny:

72andSunny is a global creative agency that believes in creativity that wins. With offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, Singapore and Sydney, 72andSunny is on a mission to expand and diversify the creative class. 72andSunny has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for two years in a row and is a two-time “Agency of the Year” winner for Advertising Age and Adweek. For more information, visit 72andSunny.com.

About Blue Hour Studios:

Blue Hour Studios is a social-first content agency that was formed in 2019 and is an affiliate of Horizon Media. Blue Hour builds community and fandom by playing at the intersection of creators, culture, content, and commerce. The company is headquartered in New York and Los Angeles.

About Horizon Media:

Horizon Media , Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2021 , delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Edmonton, Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9.5 billion. Horizon Media’s fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several “Best Workplaces” awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

Media Contact

Dan Prince

(917) 647-0086

dan@princecomms.com