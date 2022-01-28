HTG Appoints Biopharmaceutical Industry Veteran Christopher Kiritsy to its Board of Directors

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, announced it has appointed biopharmaceutical industry veteran Christopher Kiritsy to its Board of Directors.



Currently the Managing Member of Precision Kapital, LLC, a private investment and advisory firm, Mr. Kiritsy co-founded Arisaph Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Arisaph) and served as its President and Chief Executive Officer until 2018. At Arisaph, Mr. Kiritsy evolved the drug discovery organization from its initial academic orientation into a clinical development enterprise, taking several cardiometabolic products into clinical development.

“Chris’s considerable experience in the pharmaceutical industry and breadth and depth of expertise in both corporate development and finance will be tremendous assets to HTG, particularly as we continue to evolve our therapeutics business,” said John Lubniewski, CEO of HTG. “We are delighted to welcome him to our Board of Directors.”

“HTG’s proprietary technology has the potential to significantly improve drug discovery, with the ability to reduce risk in the current drug development process and to identify potential problems, such as lack of efficacy or toxicity issues, much earlier and with far less downstream investment,” said Mr. Kiritsy. “I am delighted to be joining the Board at this exciting time for HTG and for the opportunity to leverage my experiences to help the company realize its vision to be an innovator in therapeutic drug development.”

Prior to Arisaph, Mr. Kiritsy served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer of Kos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Kos), where he played a key operating role in the success of Kos’s Niaspan® franchise, and in building the company from a start-up to a highly profitable, publicly traded, fully integrated company. At Kos, which was acquired by Abbott Laboratories in 2006, he spearheaded more than 10 major corporate development transactions and raised approximately $500 million in public equity, including Kos’s initial public offering.

A graduate of Bowdoin College, Mr. Kiritsy also earned an M.B.A. from Boston University. In addition to HTG, he serves on the Board of Directors of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIRS), where he is Chair of the audit and compensation committees.

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

