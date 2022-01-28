Northway Financial, Inc. Announces 2021 Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $9.3 million, or $3.38 per basic common share.



The Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on February 14, 2022, to common stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: “I am pleased to report record earnings of $9.3 million in 2021. In spite of the continuing challenges of the pandemic throughout the year, we were able to grow the loan portfolio by 9% and total deposits by 13%. Most importantly, we continued to build shareholder value as demonstrated by our tangible book value per common share growth of 5% to $32.75. As New Hampshire’s largest commercial bank, we remain committed to serving our communities through our financial products designed for individuals, businesses, and municipalities. This is all made possible by the hard work and dedication of the people of Northway Bank. As we enter 2022 we are optimistic that we will be able to build on the great results of 2021.”

Financial Highlights

Total assets were $1.2 billion, total loans, net, were $788 million, and total deposits were $1 billion at December 31, 2021.

The loan portfolio increased $65 million, or 9%, compared to December 31, 2020.

Residential mortgage loan originations totaled $130 million and new commercial loan originations totaled $103 million.

As of December 31, 2021, $91 million, or 90%, of Paycheck Protection Program loans originated by the Bank were either forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration or paid back by the borrowers.

Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value increased $129 million, or 75%, compared to December 31, 2020.

Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value increased $8 million, or 45%, compared to December 31, 2020.

Reported Net Income was positively impacted by a $3.2 million change in Fair Value of Marketable Equity Securities from December 31, 2020.

Total deposits increased 13% compared to December 31, 2020, driven by a 17% increase in total non-maturity deposits of $135 million.

The cost of interest bearing liabilities was 0.25% compared to 0.51% at December 31, 2020.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.26% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.42% at December 31, 2020.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2021 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC’s prompt corrective action rules.

The market price of our common stock, as of January 27, 2022, was $36.50.

Northway Financial, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Interest and Dividend Income $ 8,980 $ 8,338 $ 33,835 $ 32,007 Interest Expense 444 796 2,189 3,731 Net Interest and Dividend Income 8,536 7,542 31,646 28,276 Provision for Loan Losses - 750 - 2,250 All Other Noninterest Income 1,361 1,908 5,079 7,754 Noninterest Expense 8,106 7,488 30,100 29,896 Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities 1,791 1,212 6,625 3,884 Gain on Securities Available-for-Sale, net - - 63 1,175 Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities 2,632 2,051 4,657 988 Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense 4,423 3,263 11,345 6,047 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 836 556 2,042 803 Net Income $ 3,587 $ 2,707 $ 9,303 $ 5,244 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 3,587 $ 2,707 $ 9,303 $ 5,244 Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 1.30 $ 0.99 $ 3.38 $ 1.91

12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 1,248,053 $ 1,120,692 Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 93,958 167,812 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 301,428 172,117 Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 25,961 17,901 Loans Held-for-Sale - 237 Loans, Net 787,661 722,354 Total Liabilities 1,147,407 1,024,577 Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 794,808 673,502 Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 129,839 116,255 Certificates of Deposit 79,232 96,476 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 109,606 103,523 Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620 20,620 Stockholders' Equity 100,646 96,115 Profitability and Efficiency Net Interest Margin 2.81 % 2.96 % Yield on Earning Assets 3.00 3.34 Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.25 0.51 Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 36.58 $ 34.93 Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 32.75 31.07 Capital and Credit Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 9.22 % 9.67 % Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 12.19 13.05 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 14.80 16.08 Total Risk-Based Capital 16.05 17.34 Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650 2,751,650 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650 2,751,650

About Northway Financial, Inc.



Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 17 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.