LEGENDS ACQUIRES 4FRONT

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends announced today the acquisition of 4FRONT, a global data and analytics, innovation, and digital media agency. 4FRONT will retain its company name and operate as part of Legends Global Technology Solutions division, building on Legends’ expertise in data consulting and digital activation. Co-founders Josh Kritzler and Dan Migala will now oversee Legends Global Technology Solutions. Kritzler will serve as Co-President and Chief Operating Officer and Migala will be Co-President and Chief Revenue Officer of the division.

“Legends provides a holistic solution for clients that is powered by data and analytics,” said Shervin Mirhashemi, CEO, Legends. “4FRONT has developed a strong position as a leader in data driven solutions and delivery of actionable insights that drive increased revenues and enhanced experiences. With 4FRONT joining our Global Technology Solutions portfolio, we are further amplifying our already robust technology, analytics and digital service offerings for all our clients across Legends’ integrated 360-degree service solution platform.”

4FRONT was founded in 2007 and over the last 15 years has grown to become an innovation-fueled sports and entertainment marketing company working with organizations, properties, teams and leagues around the globe. The company is focused on using its actionable insights and data-driven solutions to drive revenue for a global roster of clients, which has included Chelsea FC, Chicago Bears, Cricket Australia, Colorado Rapids, Evil Geniuses, Minnesota Wild, NCAA, New York Mets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Space Center Houston and UFC.

“We have collaborated with the team at 4FRONT on several clients over the years and always been impressed with their innovative, data-driven approach,” said Mike Tomon, Co-President and COO, Legends. “Josh and Dan have built a company that not only delivers results for properties around the globe, but also is full of creative, forward-thinking people that love what they do. With Josh and Dan’s leadership, we will continue to invest in and expand Legends Global Technology Solutions to further enrich the services and experience we provide clients.”

Added Kritzler: “4FRONT’s growth is born out of a world-class team of incredibly passionate people that has fueled our culture and it’s fitting that the origin of this partnership is the chemistry of our team and the Legends team. As we start this new chapter, this connection will be the heartbeat to the growth of our company and the personal development opportunities for our team as we ignite Legends’ 360-degree platform.”

Migala further stated: “4FRONT has been on the frontline of helping world-class organizations embrace an innovative mindset through our suite of analytics, digital and technology solutions. This new partnership with Legends will allow us to provide the industry with an unprecedented solution to drive results from actionable insights.”

Legends Global Technology Solutions is an industry leading sports and entertainment digital, technology and experiential advisory with the deepest experience in some of the largest, most complex projects in the world of sports and entertainment. The division is keenly focused on the digital space of technology, analytics, and data services, and curating the latest innovations in the world. They work to enable value and revenue for clients through technology by leveraging data and analytics, insights, innovation, and digital solutions. Integrated across all of Legends’ 360-degree platform of services and its clients, Legends Global Technology Solutions offers tech-forward solutions and actionable insights to help solve any problem.

Migala has worked for or advised virtually every level of sports franchises throughout his career. This includes organizations in MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA, NCAA, MLS, the LPGA, Cricket Australia, New Zealand Rugby and more on issues related to marketing, non-traditional revenue generation, sponsorship, technology, ticket sales and using analytics to drive revenue growth.

Kritzler's business pursuits as an entrepreneur and sponsorship executive have taken him to the Green Monster, Melbourne Cricket Ground and the pits of Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Prior to launching 4FRONT, he was a founder of InStadium, a Chicago-based alternative sports media company. Leading a national team of sponsorship executives, Kritzler secured media rights to more than 25 MLB and NFL stadiums; including Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium and Dodger Stadium.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

About 4FRONT

Founded in 2007, 4FRONT has evolved from a Chicago-based sponsorship and consultancy firm to a company with offices in Chicago, Dallas and Denver. The company is focused on using its actionable insights and data-driven solutions to drive revenue for a global roster of clients; including the Chicago Bears, Cirque du Soleil, Cricket Australia, Detroit Red Wings, Hendrick Motorsports, NCAA, New York Mets and UFC. 4FRONT has won the Front Office Sports “Best Places to Work in Sports” award for the past three years. More information can be found at www.Team4FRONT.com or on Twitter @Team_4Front.