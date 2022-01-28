Norwood Financial Corp Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and Year

HONESDALE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market – NWFL), and its subsidiary Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2021 of $6,638,000 compared to $5,513,000 earned in the corresponding period of 2020. The increase in earnings includes a $1,150,000 reduction in the provision for loan losses, and an $882,000 increase in net interest income. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income totaled $24,915,000, an increase of $9,835,000 from net income of $15,080,000 earned in the prior year. The increase includes the benefits derived from the Company’s acquisition of UpState New York Bancorp, Inc. (“UpState”), which closed on July 7, 2020, and over $4.5 million of earnings recognized from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.81 and $0.67 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021, earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $3.04, compared to $2.09 for the year ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the return on average assets was 1.24%, and the return on average equity was 12.35%, compared to 0.97% and 9.06%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Total assets were $2.069 billion as of December 31, 2021. Loans receivable totaled $1.355 billion as of December 31, 2021, with total deposits of $1.757 billion and stockholders’ equity of $205.3 million as of December 31, 2021.
Loans receivable decreased $55.8 million from the year-ended December 31, 2020, due primarily to the $78.8 million decrease in PPP loans resulting from loan forgiveness. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, net charge-offs totaled $111,000 and $907,000, respectively, compared to $125,000 and $809,000, respectively, for the corresponding periods in 2020.
Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $16,671,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $850,000 compared to the same period in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net interest income (fte) totaled $66,100,000, an increase of $14,741,000 compared to 2020, due primarily to the higher volume of earning assets, including a $209.1 million increase in average loans outstanding. Loan origination fees related to PPP loans increased $3,072,000 compared to the 2020 total.
Other income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 totaled $2,021,000 compared to $2,661,000 for the similar period in 2020. Gains on the sale of loans and securities decreased $205,000, while service charges and fees decreased $488,000. All other items of other income increased $53,000, net. Other income for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $8,325,000 compared to $7,780,000 in 2020, an increase of $545,000 due primarily to a $578,000 increase in service charges and fees. Gains on the sale of loans and investment securities decreased $329,000 in the aggregate, while all other items of other income increased $296,000, net.
Other expenses totaled $10,042,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $9,909,000 in the similar period of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, other expenses totaled $38,578,000 compared to $34,440,000 for 2020, an increase of $4,138,000. The increase reflects the costs of operations acquired from UpState, including four new Community Offices.
Mr. Critelli commented, “In 2021, our earnings increased $9.8 million over our previous record year of 2020. Our Return on Average Assets was 1.24%, and our Return on Average Equity was 12.35%. Earnings per share (fully diluted) also improved to $3.04 per share in 2021 from $2.09 per share in 2020. While a portion of this increase reflects earnings and fees collected on PPP loans, we have continued to grow our core business lines, which bodes well for future success. Our results also reflect a full year accretion to earnings from our acquisition of UpState. During the year, we also made significant progress improving our credit quality metrics, which will benefit future results. Our cash dividend of $0.28 per share declared in the fourth quarter of 2021 represents a 7.7% increase over the same period of last year. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our Wayne Bank customers and our customers at the Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown locations. We continue to look for opportunities available to us as we service our growing base of stockholders and customers.”
Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the symbol, “NWFL”.
Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operations and financial condition, the ability to continue to grow our core business, the ability to have success in the future, the ability to improve our credit quality metrics and benefit future results, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references interest income and net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), which are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Fully tax-equivalent net interest income is derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of interest income and net interest income on a fully tax–equivalent basis ensures comparability of interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.
The following table reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis:
|Three months ended
December 31
|Year ended
December 31
|(dollars in thousands)
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net interest income
|$16,496
|$15,614
|$65,313
|$50,476
|Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate
|175
|207
|787
|883
|Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
|$16,671
|$15,821
|$66,100
|$51,359
This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.
The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:
|Three months ended
December 31,
|Year ended
December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Average equity
|$205,053
|$193,740
|$201,681
|$166,427
|Average goodwill and other Intangibles
|(29,683)
|(30,747)
|(29,738)
|(17,942)
|Average tangible equity
|$175,370
|$162,993
|$171,943
|$148,485
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|(unaudited)
|December 31
|2021
|2020
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|21,073
|$
|19,445
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|185,608
|92,248
|Cash and cash equivalents
|206,681
|111,693
|Securities available for sale
|406,782
|226,586
|Loans receivable
|1,354,931
|1,410,732
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|16,442
|13,150
|Net loans receivable
|1,338,489
|1,397,582
|Regulatory stock, at cost
|3,927
|3,981
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|17,289
|17,814
|Bank owned life insurance
|40,038
|39,608
|Foreclosed real estate owned
|1,742
|965
|Accrued interest receivable
|5,889
|6,232
|Goodwill
|29,266
|29,290
|Other intangible assets
|407
|530
|Other assets
|17,994
|17,583
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|2,068,504
|$
|1,851,864
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing demand
|$
|440,652
|$
|359,559
|Interest-bearing
|1,316,141
|1,175,826
|Total deposits
|1,756,793
|1,535,385
|Short-term borrowings
|60,822
|63,303
|Other borrowings
|29,998
|42,459
|Accrued interest payable
|1,203
|1,601
|Other liabilities
|14,426
|14,331
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,863,242
|1,657,079
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares
|-
|-
|Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,
|authorized: 20,000,000 shares,
|issued: 2021: 8,266,751 shares, 2020: 8,236,331 shares
|827
|824
|Surplus
|96,443
|95,388
|Retained earnings
|110,015
|93,796
|Treasury stock, at cost: 2021: 65,328 shares, 2020: 10,263 shares
|(1,767
|)
|(342
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(256
|)
|5,119
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|205,262
|194,785
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|2,068,504
|$
|1,851,864
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans receivable, including fees
|$
|16,149
|$
|16,336
|$
|65,257
|$
|54,046
|Securities
|1,612
|1,064
|5,547
|4,337
|Other
|92
|29
|266
|72
|Total Interest income
|17,853
|17,429
|71,070
|58,455
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|1,130
|1,514
|4,757
|6,610
|Short-term borrowings
|71
|81
|284
|325
|Other borrowings
|156
|220
|716
|1,044
|Total Interest expense
|1,357
|1,815
|5,757
|7,979
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|16,496
|15,614
|65,313
|50,476
|PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|450
|1,600
|4,200
|5,450
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|16,046
|14,014
|61,113
|45,026
|OTHER INCOME
|Service charges and fees
|1,425
|1,913
|5,693
|5,115
|Income from fiduciary activities
|198
|150
|748
|682
|Net realized gains on sales of securities
|36
|-
|92
|71
|Gains on sales of loans, net
|-
|241
|177
|527
|Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies
|174
|208
|941
|845
|Other
|188
|149
|674
|540
|Total other income
|2,021
|2,661
|8,325
|7,780
|OTHER EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,992
|5,243
|20,608
|17,121
|Occupancy, furniture and equipment
|1,254
|1,165
|4,822
|4,148
|Data processing and related operations
|655
|808
|2,415
|2,457
|Taxes, other than income
|358
|356
|1,122
|997
|Professional fees
|510
|328
|1,582
|1,062
|FDIC Insurance assessment
|169
|213
|681
|399
|Foreclosed real estate
|88
|8
|115
|53
|Amortization of intangibles
|27
|35
|123
|114
|Merger related
|-
|66
|-
|2,049
|Other
|1,989
|1,687
|7,110
|6,040
|Total other expenses
|10,042
|9,909
|38,578
|34,440
|INCOME BEFORE TAX
|8,025
|6,766
|30,860
|18,366
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|1,387
|1,253
|5,945
|3,286
|NET INCOME
|$
|6,638
|$
|5,513
|$
|24,915
|$
|15,080
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.67
|$
|3.05
|$
|2.09
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.67
|$
|3.04
|$
|2.09
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended December 31
|2021
|2020
|Net interest income
|$
|16,496
|$
|15,614
|Net income
|6,638
|5,513
|Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)
|3.29
|%
|3.50
|%
|Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
|3.39
|%
|3.65
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.26
|%
|1.18
|%
|Return on average equity
|12.84
|%
|11.32
|%
|Return on average tangible equity
|15.02
|%
|13.46
|%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.67
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.67
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31
|2021
|2020
|Net interest income
|$
|65,313
|$
|50,476
|Net income
|24,915
|15,080
|Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)
|3.39
|%
|3.36
|%
|Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
|3.50
|%
|3.55
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.24
|%
|0.97
|%
|Return on average equity
|12.35
|%
|9.06
|%
|Return on average tangible equity
|14.49
|%
|10.16
|%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|3.05
|$
|2.09
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|3.04
|$
|2.09
|As of December 31
|2021
|2020
|Total assets
|$
|2,068,504
|$
|1,851,864
|Total loans receivable
|1,354,931
|1,410,732
|Allowance for loan losses
|16,442
|13,150
|Total deposits
|1,756,793
|1,535,385
|Stockholders' equity
|205,262
|194,785
|Trust assets under management
|195,958
|168,085
|Book value per share
|$
|25.24
|$
|23.72
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|21.63
|$
|20.10
|Equity to total assets
|9.92
|%
|10.52
|%
|Allowance to total loans receivable
|1.21
|%
|0.93
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.05
|%
|0.24
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.12
|%
|0.24
|%
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March
|December 31
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|21,073
|$
|28,353
|$
|34,831
|$
|20,364
|$
|19,445
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|185,608
|191,580
|170,342
|190,135
|92,248
|Cash and cash equivalents
|206,681
|219,933
|205,173
|210,499
|111,693
|Securities available for sale
|406,782
|361,988
|333,636
|275,224
|226,586
|Loans receivable
|1,354,931
|1,371,002
|1,386,654
|1,421,568
|1,410,732
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|16,442
|16,103
|15,340
|14,509
|13,150
|Net loans receivable
|1,338,489
|1,354,899
|1,371,314
|1,407,059
|1,397,582
|Regulatory stock, at cost
|3,927
|3,898
|4,084
|4,043
|3,981
|Bank owned life insurance
|40,038
|39,864
|39,665
|39,471
|39,608
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|17,289
|17,364
|17,298
|17,648
|17,814
|Foreclosed real estate owned
|1,742
|1,876
|844
|844
|965
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|29,673
|29,700
|29,727
|29,785
|29,820
|Other assets
|23,883
|24,169
|23,823
|25,263
|23,815
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|2,068,504
|$
|2,053,691
|$
|2,025,564
|$
|2,009,836
|$
|1,851,864
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing demand
|$
|440,652
|$
|442,534
|$
|435,824
|$
|415,395
|$
|359,559
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,316,141
|1,279,988
|1,253,117
|1,269,793
|1,175,826
|Total deposits
|1,756,793
|1,722,522
|1,688,941
|1,685,188
|1,535,385
|Borrowings
|90,820
|111,382
|119,858
|112,283
|105,762
|Other liabilities
|15,629
|17,179
|16,266
|17,258
|15,932
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,863,242
|1,851,083
|1,825,065
|1,814,729
|1,657,079
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|205,262
|202,608
|200,499
|195,107
|194,785
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|2,068,504
|$
|2,053,691
|$
|2,025,564
|$
|2,009,836
|$
|1,851,864
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|Three months ended
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans receivable, including fees
|$
|16,149
|$
|16,859
|$
|16,102
|$
|16,146
|$
|16,336
|Securities
|1,612
|1,468
|1,356
|1,112
|1,064
|Other
|92
|72
|59
|43
|29
|Total interest income
|17,853
|18,399
|17,517
|17,301
|17,429
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|1,130
|1,167
|1,205
|1,255
|1,514
|Borrowings
|227
|243
|259
|270
|301
|Total interest expense
|1,357
|1,410
|1,464
|1,525
|1,815
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|16,496
|16,989
|16,053
|15,776
|15,614
|PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|450
|750
|1,500
|1,500
|1,600
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
|FOR LOAN LOSSES
|16,046
|16,239
|14,553
|14,276
|14,014
|OTHER INCOME
|Service charges and fees
|1,425
|1,485
|1,532
|1,247
|1,913
|Income from fiduciary activities
|198
|209
|181
|160
|150
|Net realized gains on sales of securities
|36
|35
|-
|21
|-
|Gains on sales of loans, net
|-
|39
|109
|29
|241
|Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies
|174
|200
|194
|374
|208
|Other
|188
|160
|171
|158
|149
|Total other income
|2,021
|2,128
|2,187
|1,989
|2,661
|OTHER EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,992
|5,491
|5,171
|4,953
|5,243
|Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net
|1,254
|1,163
|1,186
|1,220
|1,165
|Foreclosed real estate
|88
|(15
|)
|13
|30
|8
|FDIC insurance assessment
|169
|177
|154
|181
|213
|Merger related
|-
|-
|-
|-
|66
|Other
|3,539
|2,776
|2,968
|3,068
|3,214
|Total other expenses
|10,042
|9,592
|9,492
|9,452
|9,909
|INCOME BEFORE TAX
|8,025
|8,775
|7,248
|6,813
|6,766
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|1,387
|1,794
|1,493
|1,271
|1,253
|NET INCOME
|$
|6,638
|$
|6,981
|$
|5,755
|$
|5,542
|$
|5,513
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.67
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.67
|Book Value per share
|$
|25.24
|$
|24.90
|$
|24.47
|$
|23.82
|$
|23.72
|Tangible Book Value per share
|21.63
|21.27
|20.85
|20.20
|20.10
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.26
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.18
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|12.84
|%
|13.50
|%
|11.59
|%
|11.39
|%
|11.32
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (annualized)
|15.02
|%
|15.78
|%
|13.63
|%
|13.42
|%
|13.46
|%
|Net interest spread (fte)
|3.29
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.46
|%
|3.50
|%
|Net interest margin (fte)
|3.39
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.65
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.21
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.93
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|0.03
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.04
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.05
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.24
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.12
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.24
|%