Global Arena Holding Will Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 2, 2022, as the Global Election Services Advisory Board is Formed

New York, NY, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Markets: GAHC ), a growth oriented, acquisition minded company focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth, is very pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board to its operating subsidiary, Global Election Services (GES), and that its senior management will participate in the Emerging Growth Conference 24 on February 2, 2022 ( https://bit.ly/3KMUoof ).



First to join the GES Advisory Board is former Executive Vice President of the NBA’s Basketball Operations, E.M. ‘Kiki’ VanDeWeghe III, and a former Visa Information Security Executive, Magdiel Rodriguez. This Advisory Board is being created to assist GES in its operational growth both in the U.S. and worldwide.

“I believe the Company is well positioned to see exponential growth over the next 24 months, particularly at our subsidiary, Global Election Services,” stated John S. Matthews, CEO of Global Arena Holding, Inc. “So, forming an advisory board to help guide the Company to the next level is important.

“Equally, of course, is having members who have extensive business experience and have participated in guiding major organizations through the growing pains of shifting economic landscapes.”

E.M. ‘Kiki’ VanDeWeghe III is the lead executive primarily responsible for investor relations, ESG initiatives, deal evaluation, and recruiting. Kiki was the NBA’s Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations, where he oversaw all aspects of basketball related to the playing of the game. VanDeWeghe joined the NBA league office in April 2013 as Vice President, Basketball Operations and was soon promoted to Executive Vice President where he served through 2021. He has been involved in a broad range of basketball matters, including the development of playing rules and interpretations, game analytics, disciplinary matters, and policies and procedures relating to the operation of NBA games. He also served as a key liaison between the league office and its teams, drawing upon his years of experience as a general manager, coach and player. Additionally, VanDeWeghe served as a board member for both the NCAA’s Competition Committee and FIBA.

Before his time with the league office, VanDeWeghe spent two years with FOX Sports West as a writer and analyst covering the Los Angeles Clippers. Prior to that, he served as the general manager, and for one season the interim head coach, of the New Jersey Nets from 2007 to 2010. Before joining the Nets, VanDeWeghe was a broadcast analyst for two years with ESPN. From 2001 to 2006, VanDeWeghe served as the general manager of the Denver Nuggets.

VanDeWeghe’s NBA playing career spanned 13 years, with the Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and Clippers, during which he averaged 19.7 points per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 87.2 percent from the foul line, made two All-Star appearances and helped his teams to the postseason 12 times.

A native of Los Angeles, VanDeWeghe attended UCLA from 1976 to 1980 and led the Bruins to the national title game his senior season. He received his degree in economics and was an Academic All-American.

Magdiel Rodriguez, who has been previously associated with GES assisting in its initial software development, has over 25 years of experience in the areas of Information Security, Enterprise Risk Management, and Compliance, Information Technology and Operations. This includes 21 years with Visa Inc., where he was the Senior Business Leader of Information Security. Mr. Rodriguez also formed a global multicultural/multilingual organization in some of the world’s most challenging markets leveraging his extensive experience in cyber security, third party vendor security, PCI compliance, data security, risk assessment and policy compliance.

The Company is also pleased to announce, that after several previously well received webinar presentations in 2021, the Company will present at the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference 24, on February 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Register to attend the conference—GAHC presents on February 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (EDT) https://bit.ly/3KMUoof

At the Emerging Growth Conference 24 ( https://bit.ly/3KMUoof ), John S. Matthews will take the opportunity to expand on the information he provided shareholders at the previous EGC webinar. Mr. Matthews will also offer insight into the future of GAHC and GES and once again give the investment community an opportunity to connect and interact with management.

Emerging Growth is considered a leading independent small cap media portal that provides high quality content for the emerging growth markets. Emerging Growth also operates a business conference that offers public companies a convenient and effective way to present their value proposition and growth opportunities to the investment community through a live, interactive online event.

The Company will present on Wednesday, February 2nd at 1:00 pm (EST) for 30 minutes ( https://bit.ly/3KMUoof ). Time permitting, management will take questions from attendees. Management would like to encourage attendees actively participate to get the most from the Company’s presentation. Please feel free to email questions in advance to: kathryn@globalarenaholding.com.

John S. Matthews, CEO of Global Arena Holding, Inc., stated, “I enjoy participating in the Emerging Growth Conferences, and look forward to once again discussing the future of this Company. We’ve come a long way and we truly believe that the future holds good growth potential. So, I ask that all stockholders, along with anyone interested in our Company’s future, please attend the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday February 2nd, at 1:00pm (EDT) and take the opportunity to discuss with me how we plan to continually grow Global Arena Holding and GES, in a consistent and disciplined way.”

As always, management recommends reading the Company’s financials in their entirety and contact the Company at any time with any questions.

For more information on these and other developments, please visit the Company’s website at: http://globalarenaholding.com/ . Here, you can also access all SEC filings as the Company continues to pursue a more effective investor relations initiative.

ABOUT GAHC

Global Arena Holding, Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, under the ticker symbol GAHC. The Company has been publicly traded since 2011 and holds a number of interests, including Global Elections Services, Inc., Tidewater Energy Group Inc., and GAHI Acquisition Corp. Please find the Company’s filings at SEC.gov

ABOUT Global Election Services, Inc. (GES)

Owned by Global Arena Holding Inc. , GES provides comprehensive technology-enabled election services to organizations such as craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, pension funds and credit unions, and entertainment organizations. GES senior management has been supervising elections since 1981, having managed more than Eight Thousand Six Hundred (8,600) election projects involving over Forty Million (40,000,000) voters, certifying each labor election with the U.S. Department of Labor. The primary method of voting for GES elections is Paper Mail Ballots. No election supervised by GES, or its senior management has ever been overturned by the U.S. Department of Labor. Management has an extremely strong reputation in the market and a very extensive, longtime customer list. Our mission is to help our clients conduct efficient, accurate, secure, and less costly elections with greater participation. As a viable independent third party managing each election, we work to increase methods and rates of participation while maintaining the One Voter = One Vote Integrity that our management team has been committed to for nearly 4 decades.

