Berry College and Hotel Equities Announce the Opening of Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott

Rome, GA, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Berry College and Hotel Equities announced the opening of the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Rome, Georgia. The new hotel is owned and developed by Berry and is located next to the expansive Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. Atlanta-based Hotel Equities manages the hotel and provided development services throughout the hotel’s construction. The hotel is expected to capture revenue otherwise lost to nearby cities because of a lack of suitable accommodations in the Rome area. In addition to providing much-needed hotel rooms for visitors, the hotel will employ students giving them hands-on experience in hospitality management.

“The hotel project is consistent with the college’s focus on providing special opportunities for students to combine learning and work, while also creating new revenue streams that contribute both to our educational mission and the economic vitality of Rome,” said Berry President Steve Briggs. All revenues from the hotel help to support student scholarships at Berry.

The Fairfield brand was selected in part because the Fairfield story and heritage aligns with the history and values of Berry. The artwork in the hotel’s public spaces provides a unique opportunity to connect to the story of Berry through embedded QR codes. Amenities include complimentary breakfast, high speed wi-fi connectivity, an enhanced fitness center, seasonal pool, and a lobby bar and restaurant. A truly distinctive feature for this Fairfield is the Baseline Bar where guests are welcome to unwind with food and drinks in the afternoon while they watch a tennis match or enjoy a view of Lavender Mountain.

“Our Fairfield team is committed to adding value to the community by providing unmatched hospitality to guests and locals alike,” said Regional Director of Operations, Amanda Michael. “We couldn’t be more excited to open our doors to the public.”

Hotel Equities provided its Development Services expertise throughout the hotel’s construction, collaborating with architects, design and contractors from the early stages of the development.

“It was a pleasure to work with Berry College and all the project partners involved to bring this new Fairfield to completion,” said VP of Projects & Facilities for Hotel Equities, Patrick Trainor. “We were able to maximize flow and function of all spaces, successfully implementing cost controls and procurement expertise. I’m proud to officially open the doors in a timely manner and within budget expectations.”

The Rome Tennis Center is nationally recognized as a United States Tennis Association “Outstanding Tennis Facility” and continues to be a huge demand driver bringing visitors to the area. The courts have seen players of all skill levels, from amateur to top pro league, as the tennis center holds state, regional, national, and international events.

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm with a portfolio of over 200 hotels and projects throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees, an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit www.hotelequities.com .

About Berry College

Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest. Visit www.berry.edu .

