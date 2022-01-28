Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. Seeks Additional Capital for Future Activities

Claymont, DE, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMarkets: PINK: GSPT) announces plans to raise additional capital for the Company’s future operating activities.



Previously the Company has shared its plans and progress relative to upgrades to the Client component of its WorkForce Management (WFM) software, undertaken by our wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai, which is expected to conclude in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The larger plan is for the Company to invest in two additional development projects: the development of a mobile application that will enable the end-users to have access to the Enigmai Business Suite (EBS) at the tip of their fingers, and upgrades to the user interface (UI) to ensure the superior ease of workflow for the users.

To accommodate the timely completion of both projects, the Company is looking to raise capital through debt and/or equity to complete projected expenditure requirements. Golden Star Enterprises is currently in discussions with potential investment partners with respect to our 2022 expansion plans.

Mr. Louis Shefsky, President of Golden Star Enterprises commented, “We are committed to bringing value to Enigmai and any other company that we may acquire in the future. Raising capital is critical for the development of current and future acquisition targets and their operating plans. Based on current feedback from the investment community, I feel confident we will secure financing in the near future in order to allow Enigmai to commence these two additional and important development projects in 2022.”

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.