Moore Kuehn Encourages AKIC, ARIZ, DNAA and FLOW Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AKIC)



Sports Ventures has agreed to merge with DNEG. Under the proposed transaction, Sports Ventures shareholders will own only 14.9 % of the combined company.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ARIZ)



Arisz has agreed to merge BitFuFu. Under the proposed transaction, Arisz shareholders will own only 4.4% of the combined company.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ: DNAA)



DNAA has agreed to merge with Akili. Under the proposed transaction, DNAA shareholders will own only 23% of the combined company.

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW)



A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding an affiliate of Lone Star’s acquisition of FLOW. Upon completion of the merger, FLOW shareholders will receive $86.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether FLOW’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

