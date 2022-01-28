Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX: MNS; OTCQX: MNSEF) to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 2nd

SIDNEY, Australia, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX: MNS; OTCQX: MNSEF), based in Sydney, Australia focused on the Lithium-ion battery sector today announced that Mr. Frank Poullas, Chairman will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 2nd 2022.

DATE: February 2nd, 2022

TIME: 2:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Fpq8Mn

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Magnis’ subsidiary Imperium3 New York Inc. (iM3NY) Gigawatt scale Lithium-ion Battery Plant in Endicott, New York begin its semi-autonomous phase

Magnis’ Lithium-ion technology partner, C4V has produced exciting initial results in their Extra Fast Charging battery program with 7Ah commercial cells using their patented BMLMP Technology, a Nickel and Cobalt Free Cathode. Current results show no capacity loss after 250 cycles with 15 min charge and variable discharge rates

C4V recently launched their Lithium Slim Energy Reserve (LiSER) which allows OEM’s to bypass modules and build packs directly. It has an industry first “Tab-less” advanced prismatic cell design that has an in-situ cooling loop

Magnis signed a binding offtake agreement with Traxys Europe for the supply of graphite, a key raw material in lithium-ion batteries. The Agreement is for a 6-year period for a Total of 600,000 tonnes of flake graphite covering all flake sizes

About Magnis

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX: MNS; OTCQX: MNSEF) is a vertically integrated lithium-ion battery company with strategic assets in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge lithium-ion battery technology and high-quality, high-performance anode materials. The company’s vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.

CONTACTS:

Magnis Energy Technologies

Name: Aran Nagendra

Title: Corporate Development and Investors Relations Manager

Email: aran.nagendra@magnis.com.au

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com