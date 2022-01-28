Steelcase Named “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) has earned a perfect score of 100 points on the Corporate Equality Index, issued by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, designating the company as one of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” in the U.S. and Mexico. Steelcase has received this top score in eight of the past nine years.



“At Steelcase, we believe in creating spaces where everyone feels safe, included and able to participate and are honored our efforts to create an inclusive culture have once again been recognized by the HRC with a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index,” said Donna Flynn, Steelcase Vice President, Global Talent. “This recognition is for all of our employees who are working hard every day to make Steelcase a great place to work.”

The Corporate Equality Index has recognized Steelcase for nine consecutive years for the company’s continued commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Over the years, Steelcase has committed to redesigning its hiring and talent systems for more robust diversity outcomes, was a leader in offering partner benefits for all and published a new Global Human & Labor Rights Policy designed to strengthen a culture of inclusion. The company also formalized a people-first approach they've embraced for decades. For more than a century, Steelcase has used its core values to guide corporate decision making and shape company culture, with the understanding that DEI must be woven into the fabric of the employee experience.

Steelcase is a global company whose extensive exploration of work and the workplace helps it understand how work is changing and how those changes impact people. By applying user-centered research to imagine new possibilities, Steelcase designs and manufactures products for the world’s leading organizations so people have better experiences at work. The company partners with other leading brands to enrich its portfolio, increasing the range of options it offers to help customers work, learn and heal.

Information about the Corporate Equality Index

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

About Steelcase Inc.

Organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create places that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. The company designs, manufactures and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal year 2021 revenue of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.steelcase.com.