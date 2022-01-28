Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Strong Fourth Quarter Results and Announces Another 5% Stock Repurchase Program  

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the "Company") announces its fourth quarter 2021 results.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Q4 2021 Investor Update, a copy of which is available on our website at www.pgbank.com 

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded total revenue of $56.17 million, net income of $14.86 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.78, compared to revenue of $46.14 million, net income of $3.03 million and diluted EPS of $0.16, respectively, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded total revenue of $210.31 million, net income of $56.62 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $2.93 compared to revenue of $189.36 million, net income of $26.19 million and diluted EPS of $1.37, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Improvement in the 2021 periods was principally driven by the Company’s wealth management and commercial banking businesses. 2021 included increased wealth management income, corporate advisory fees and SBA income, as well as increased net interest income resulting from asset growth, coupled with margin improvement.  The earnings for the full year of 2021 also benefitted from a significantly lower provision for loan losses.

The Q4 2021 period included a $893,000 swap valuation allowance recorded in operating expenses related to a loan placed on nonaccrual in Q3 2021. Q4 2021 also included a higher provision for loan losses due to the loan growth during the quarter. 

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, said, “Our fourth quarter and full year results reflected continued solid growth in our wealth management business and commercial banking, including both corporate advisory and SBA activities.  Increases in these areas year-over-year more than made up for the $7.4 million of PPP gains that the Company had recorded in 2020. As we look into the new year our pipelines for wealth management and commercial banking continue to be robust and we remain quite constructive toward 2022.”

During the fourth quarter of 2021 the Company repurchased 274,929 shares under its stock repurchase program at an average price of $33.50 for a total cost of $9.21 million. For the full year of 2021, the Company repurchased 894,744 shares at an average price of $31.99 for a total cost of $28.63 million.

On January 27, 2022, the Company authorized a new 5% stock repurchase program of up to 920,000 shares.  Purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in the SEC’s Rule 10b-18.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “We believe that repurchasing our stock continues to be a great opportunity to take advantage of the Company’s discounted valuation relative to peers.”

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

The following tables summarize specified financial measures for the periods shown.

2021 Year Compared to Prior Year

  Year Ended  Year Ended          
  December 31,  December 31,   Increase/ 
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2021  2020   (Decrease) 
Net interest income $138.06  $127.60   $10.46   8%
Wealth management fee income (A)  52.99   40.86    12.13   30 
Capital markets activity (B)  10.62   6.65    3.97   60 
Other income (C)  8.64   14.25    (5.61)  (39)
Total other income  72.25   61.76    10.49   17 
Operating expenses (A) (D)  126.17   124.96    1.21   1 
Pretax income before provision for loan losses  84.14   64.40    19.74   31 
Provision for loan and lease losses (E)  6.48   32.40    (25.92)  (80)
Pretax income  77.66   32.00    45.66   143 
Income tax expense (F)  21.04   5.81    15.23   262 
Net income $56.62  $26.19   $30.43   116%
Diluted EPS $2.93  $1.37   $1.56   114%
                  
Total Revenue (G) $210.31  $189.36   $20.95   11%
                  
Return on average assets  0.94%  0.45%   0.49     
Return on average equity  10.56%  5.11%   5.45     

(A) The 2021 results included twelve months of wealth management fee income and expense related to the December 2020 hires of the teams from Lucas Capital Management (“Lucas”) and Noyes Capital Management (“Noyes”) and six months of wealth management fee income and expense related to the July 2021 acquisition of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group.

(B) Capital markets activity included fee income from loan level back-to-back swaps, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory activities and mortgage banking activities. The 2021 results included $3.5 million of corporate advisory fee income. There were no fees related to loan level back-to-back swap activities in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.6 million for 2020.

(C) The 2021 results included a cost of $842,000 related to the termination of interest rate swaps; a $1.1 million gain on loans held at lower of cost or fair value; $722,000 of fee income related to the referral of PPP loans to a third party; and $455,000 of additional BOLI income related to receipt of life insurance proceeds.  The 2020 results included a $7.4 million gain on the sale of PPP loans.

(D) The 2021 results included $1.5 million of severance expense related to certain corporate restructurings within several areas of the Bank; $648,000 of expense related to the redemption of subordinated debt; and $2.2 million related to a swap valuation allowance.   The 2020 results included $4.8 million for the prepayment of FHLB advances, $4.4 million for the valuation allowance for a loan held for sale, $210,000 for the consolidation of two private banking locations, and $278,000 for the closure of a retail branch.

(E) The 2020 results included a provision for loan and lease losses of $32.4 million, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(F) The 2020 results included a $3.2 million tax benefit related to the carryback of tax NOLs.

(G) Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income.

December 2021 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter

  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended         
  December 31,   December 31,  Increase/ 
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2021   2020  (Decrease) 
Net interest income $37.21   $31.74  $5.47   17%
Wealth management fee income (A)  13.96    10.79   3.17   29 
Capital markets activity (B)  3.52    1.89   1.63   86 
Other income (C)  1.48    1.72   (0.24)  (14)
Total other income  18.96    14.40   4.56   32 
Operating expenses (A) (D)  31.70    39.25   (7.55)  (19)
Pretax income before provision for loan losses  24.47    6.89   17.58   255 
Provision for loan and lease losses  3.75    2.35   1.40   60 
Pretax income  20.72    4.54   16.18   356 
Income tax expense  5.86    1.51   4.35   288 
Net income $14.86   $3.03  $11.83   390%
Diluted EPS $0.78   $0.16  $0.62   387%
                  
Total Revenue (E) $56.17   $46.14  $10.03   22%
                  
Return on average assets annualized  0.96%   0.21%  0.75     
Return on average equity annualized  10.94%   2.32%  8.62     

(A) The December 2021 quarter included a full quarter of wealth management fee income and expense related to the December 2020 hires of the teams from Lucas and Noyes and the July 2021 acquisition of PPSG.

(B) Capital markets activity included fee income from loan level back-to-back swaps, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory activities, and mortgage banking activities. The December 2021 quarter included $2.2 million of corporate advisory fee income, the majority of which related to a large investment banking advisory event.

(C) The December 31, 2021 quarter included a $265,000 loss on the sale of loans.

(D) The December 2021 quarter included $893,000 related to a swap valuation allowance.   The December 2020 quarter included $4.8 million for the prepayment of FHLB advances, $4.4 million for the valuation allowance for a loan held for sale, and $210,000 for the consolidation of two private banking locations

(E) Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income.

December 2021 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter

  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended          
  December 31,  September 30,   Increase/ 
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2021  2021   (Decrease) 
Net interest income $37.21  $35.21   $2.00   6%
Wealth management fee income  13.96   13.86    0.10   1 
Capital markets activity (A)  3.52   2.06    1.46   71 
Other income (B)  1.48   1.86    (0.38)  (20)
Total other income  18.96   17.78    1.18   7 
Operating expenses (C)  31.70   32.18    (0.48)  (1)
Pretax income before provision for loan losses  24.47   20.81    3.66   18 
Provision for loan and lease losses  3.75   1.60    2.15   134 
Pretax income  20.72   19.21    1.51   8 
Income tax expense  5.86   5.04    0.82   16 
Net income $14.86  $14.17   $0.69   5%
Diluted EPS $0.78  $0.74   $0.04   5%
                  
Total Revenue (D) $56.17  $52.99   $3.18   6%
                  
Return on average assets annualized  0.96%  0.95%   0.01     
Return on average equity annualized  10.94%  10.40%   0.54     

(A) Capital markets activity included fee income from loan level back-to-back swaps, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory and mortgage banking activities.

(B) The December 31, 2021 quarter included a $265,000 loss on sale of loans.

(C) The December 2021 quarter included $893,000 related to a swap valuation allowance.  The September 2021 quarter included $1.4 million related to a swap valuation allowance.

(D) Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income.

Select highlights:

Peapack Private Wealth Management:

  • AUM/AUA in our Peapack Private Wealth Management Division grew 8% (31% annualized) to $11.1 billion at December 31, 2021 from $10.3 billion at September 30, 2021, and 26% over the $8.8 billion at December 31, 2020.
  • Gross new business inflows for 2021 totaled $840 million.
  • Wealth Management fee income increased 30% to $14.0 million for Q4 2021 compared to $10.8 million for Q4 2020.
  • On July 1, 2021, we closed on the acquisition of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group (“PPSG”).

Commercial Banking and Balance Sheet Management:

  • At December 31, 2021, total loans (excluding $14 million of PPP loans) grew 15% to $4.83 billion compared to $4.21 billion (excluding $196 million of PPP loans) at December 31, 2020.
  • C&I loan/lease balances (excluding PPP loans) grew $216 million or 12% over 2020, with a large portion of that net growth occurring in Q4 2021.  
  • SBA Income ($4.9 million) and Corporate Advisory fees ($3.5 million) totaled $8.4 million in 2021.
  • Core deposits (which includes noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand, savings and money market) totaled 89% of total deposits at December 31, 2021, with an average cost of 0.17%.
  • The net interest margin improved by 4 basis points in Q4 2021 compared to Q3 2021 and improved 21 basis points when compared to Q4 2020.   

Capital Management:

  • Continued to execute on the previously approved stock repurchase program – during Q4 repurchased 274,929 shares at an average price of $33.50 for a total cost of $9.2 million. (For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 894,744 shares).
  • Tangible book value per share increased 6.2% to $27.05 at December 31, 2021 from $25.47 at December 31, 2020, despite recent stock repurchase activity and a wealth acquisition. See the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in this release.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS:

Wealth Management

In the December 2021 quarter, the Bank’s wealth management business generated a record $13.96 million in fee income, compared to $13.86 million for the September 30, 2021 quarter and $10.79 million for the December 2020 quarter.

The market value of the Company’s AUM/AUA increased 26% to $11.1 billion at December 31, 2021 from $8.8 billion at December 31, 2020, due to organic new business, the PPSG acquisition, and favorable market conditions.

John P. Babcock, President of the Peapack Private Wealth Management division, said, “2021 showed continued strong business from new clients as well as additional business from existing clients.  Positive net flows, combined with solid client retention and favorable market conditions, all contributed to our strong quarterly and full year results.”  Mr. Babcock went on to note, “While we will continue to look at supplementing our organic growth with selective acquisitions, M&A activity in the RIA space is hyper-competitive with purchase price multiples reaching all-time highs – making it challenging for us to obtain acceptable returns on invested capital.  Internally, we are focused on completing our One Team consolidation of the businesses and people we have acquired over the last several years under a single operating and technology framework, completing our migration to a single trading platform and re-organizing our wealth business under a new, streamlined organizational structure to ensure the highest level of client experience, maximum efficiency, and growth.”

Loans / Commercial Banking

At December 31, 2021, loans totaled $4.83 billion (excluding $14 million of PPP loans), compared to $4.21 billion (excluding $196 million of PPP loans) at December 31, 2020, reflecting growth of 15%. This growth was achieved despite over $900 million of net paydown/payoff activity over the twelve-month period.  

Total C&I loans and leases (including the $14 million of PPP loans) at December 31, 2021 were $2.01 billion or 41% of the total loan portfolio.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “Our commercial loan pipelines continue to be strong going into the new year, standing at approximately $350 million with the likelihood of a first quarter closing. Notwithstanding significant payoff activity, we believe that we will achieve high single digit loan growth for 2022.”

Mr. Kennedy also noted, “We are proud to have built a leading middle market commercial banking franchise, as evidenced by over $200 million of net growth in our C&I Portfolio, continued growth in Treasury Management income, and our over $3 million of corporate advisory fees by our investment banking group – this team had record earnings in 2021 and continues to have a robust pipeline of new business opportunities.”

Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

The Company actively manages its deposit base to reduce reliance on wholesale sourced deposits, volatility, and/or operational risk.  Total deposits at December 31, 2021 increased $448 million to $5.27 billion from $4.82 billion at December 31, 2020. Along with the deposit growth, the change in mix was favorable, as noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $123 million, interest-bearing demand increased $439 million, while higher costing CDs declined $121 million and brokered deposits declined $25 million, when comparing December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2020. 

Mr. Kennedy noted, “89% of our deposits are demand, savings, or money market accounts, and our noninterest bearing deposits comprise 18% of our total deposits; both metrics reflect the relationship aspect of our deposit base.”

At December 31, 2021, the Company’s balance sheet liquidity (investments available for sale, interest-earning deposits and cash) totaled $971.2 million (or 16% of assets).  This level is lower than the level at September 30, 2021 due to an increase in loan activity during Q4 2021 and more in line with historical levels.

The Company maintains backup liquidity of approximately $1.8 billion of secured funding with the Federal Home Loan Bank and $1.2 billion of secured funding from the Federal Reserve Discount Window.  The available funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve are secured by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “We are well positioned for a rise in interest rates given that 40% of our loan portfolio reprices within three months and 52% within one year. Our current modeling, with what we believe include conservative deposit beta assumptions, indicates net interest income will improve approximately 3% in year one and 5% in year two after a 100 basis point rate shock.”

Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM)

 Twelve Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended         
 December 31, 2021  December 31, 2020         
 NII  NIM  NII  NIM         
                        
NII/NIM excluding the below$134,206  2.50%  $123,099  2.58%         
Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns 2,085  0.04%   1,452  0.02%         
Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash (420) -0.17%   (1,320) -0.21%         
Effect of PPP loans 2,190  0.01%   4,371  -0.08%         
NII/NIM as reported$138,061  2.38%  $127,602  2.31%         
                        
 Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended 
 December 31, 2021  September 30, 2021  December 31, 2020 
 NII  NIM  NII  NIM  NII  NIM 
                        
NII/NIM excluding the below$36,564  2.60%  $34,635  2.56%  $30,897  2.51% 
Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns 555  0.04%   325  0.02%   413  0.02% 
Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash (68) -0.18%   (46) -0.14%   (206) -0.24% 
Effect of PPP loans 161  0.00%   297  -0.02%   631  -0.04% 
NII/NIM as reported$37,212  2.46%  $35,211  2.42%  $31,735  2.25% 

As shown above, the Company’s reported NII increased $2.0 million and NIM increased 4 basis points compared to the linked quarter. The Bank further lowered its cost of funds strategically and grew its average loan portfolio at rates/spreads beneficial to NIM.

Future net interest income and net interest margin should benefit from the following:

  • Robust loan pipelines to generate loan growth.
  • Continued downward repricing of maturing CDs.
  • An increase in target Fed funds (should that occur).

Income from Capital Markets Activities

Noninterest income from Capital Markets activities (detailed below) totaled $3.52 million for the December 2021 quarter compared to $2.06 million for the September 2021 quarter and $1.90 million for the December 2020 quarter.  The December 2021 quarterly results were driven by $2.18 million in Corporate Advisory income. The September 2021 quarter results were driven by $1.57 million in gains on sale of SBA loans. The December 2020 quarter reflected increased mortgage banking activity due to greater refinance activity in the low-rate environment. The December 2021, September 2021 and December 2020 quarters included no income from loan level, back-to-back swap activities, as there has been, and will continue to be, minimal activity for such in the current environment.

  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021  2021  2020 
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) $352  $408  $1,470 
Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps         
Gain on sale of SBA loans  989   1,569   375 
Corporate advisory fee income  2,180   84   50 
Total capital markets activity $3,521  $2,061  $1,895 

Other Noninterest Income (other than Wealth Management fee income and Income from Capital Markets Activities)

                Other noninterest income (as defined above) totaled $1.48 million, $1.86 million, and $1.72 million, for the December 2021, September 2021, and December 2020 quarters, respectively. The December 2021 quarter included $265,000 net loss on loans held for sale.

Operating Expenses

The Company’s total operating expenses were $31.70 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $32.18 million for the September 2021 quarter and $39.25 million for the December 2020 quarter. The December 2021 and September 2021 quarters included $893,000 and $1.35 million related to a swap valuation allowance, respectively.  The December and September 2021 quarters also included a full quarter’s worth of expense related to the teams hired from Lucas and Noyes and the acquisition of PPSG. The December 2020 quarter included $4.8 million for the prepayment of FHLB advances, $4.4 million for a valuation allowance on a loan held for sale and $210,000 related to the consolidation of two private banking offices. 

Mr. Kennedy noted, “While we continue to manage expenses closely and prudently, we will invest in our existing people as the market demands in order to retain the talent we have acquired, grow and expand our core wealth management and commercial banking businesses, including lift-outs, strategic hires, and wealth M&A, and invest in digital enhancements to further enhance the client experience.”

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was 28.31%, as compared to 26.22% for the September 2021 quarter and 33.29% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. A tax return to book adjustment recorded in the December 2020 quarter coupled with reduced pretax income in the quarter, increased the December 2020 effective tax rate by approximately 5%.

The effective annual tax rate for 2021 was 27.09% compared to 18.16% for 2020.  During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $3.34 million tax benefit, principally due to a $3.2 million federal income tax benefit that resulted from a tax NOL carryback. The Company had a $23 million operating loss for tax purposes in 2018 (when the federal tax rate was 21%) resulting from accelerated tax depreciation. Under the CARES Act, the Company was allowed to carry this NOL back to a period when the federal tax rate was 35%, generating a permanent tax benefit. 

Asset Quality / Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Nonperforming assets (which does not include troubled debt restructured loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) at December 31, 2021 were $15.6 million, or 0.26% of total assets, compared to $25.9 million, or 0.42% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. The $10.3 million decline was largely due to a $2 million C&I loan moved back to accrual status, and a $7 million charge-off of the specific reserve on the commercial real estate loan with a large retail component located in Manhattan, and on deferral, that was placed on nonaccrual status in the third quarter of 2021.  

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company’s provision for loan and lease losses was $3.8 million compared to $1.6 million for the September 2021 quarter and $2.4 million for the December 2020 quarter. The increased provision for loan and lease losses in the December 2021 quarter, when compared to the linked quarter and the 2020 quarter, was due principally to significant loan growth during the December 2021 quarter and additional specific reserves of $4.2 million on the commercial real estate loan noted above, offset by reduced qualitative loss factors related to the unemployment rate and amount of loan deferrals and other economic qualitative factors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loans on deferral, and accruing, entered into during the COVID-19 pandemic have come down significantly from $914 million at June 30, 2020 to $13 million at December 31, 2021. The Company’s provision for loan and lease losses, and its allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) also reflect, among other things, the Company’s assessment of asset quality metrics, net charge-offs/recoveries, and the composition of the loan portfolio.

At December 31, 2021, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $61.70 million (1.27% of total loans), compared to $65.13 million at September 30, 2021 (1.42% of loans) and $67.31 million at December 31, 2020 (1.53% of total loans). 

The Company will adopt CECL during the first quarter of 2022 and does not expect a material adjustment upon adoption.

Capital

The Company’s capital position during the December 2021 quarter was benefitted by net income of $14.86 million, which was offset by the purchase of shares through the Company’s stock repurchase program and the quarterly dividend. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 274,929 shares at an average price of $33.50 for a total cost of $9.2 million.  GAAP Capital at December 31, 2021 was also impacted by an increase in the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities in the fourth quarter of 2021, due to a rise in medium-term Treasury yields.

The Company’s and Bank’s capital ratios at December 31, 2021 all remain strong.  Such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.

As previously announced, in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company successfully completed a private placement of $100 million in fixed-to floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 at a rate of 3.5%. Such funds benefitted the Company’s Regulatory Tier 2 Capital. At the time, the Company noted the proceeds raised would be used for general corporate purposes, which could include stock repurchases, the redemption of the Company’s then existing 6% subordinated debt and acquisitions of wealth management firms. Throughout the twelve months of 2021, the Company repurchased $29 million of stock.  On June 30, 2021, the Company redeemed its 6% subordinated debt. On July 1, 2021, the Company closed on the acquisition of PPSG.

The Company employs quarterly capital stress testing – adverse case and severely adverse case. In the most recent completed stress test on September 30, 2021, under severely adverse case, and no growth scenarios, the Bank remains well capitalized over a two-year stress period. With a Pandemic stress overlay, the Bank still remains well capitalized over the two-year stress period.

On January 27, 2022, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on February 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 10, 2022.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.1 billion and assets under management/administration of $11.1 billion as of December 31, 2021.  Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions.

  • our ability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including our ability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;
  • the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2022 and beyond;
  • our ability to successfully integrate wealth management firm acquisitions;
  • our ability to manage our growth;
  • our ability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;
  • an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas;
  • declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or our highly competitive market;
  • declines in the value in our investment portfolio;
  • impact from a pandemic event on our business, operations, customers, allowance for loan losses and capital levels;
  • higher than expected increases in our allowance for loan and lease losses;
  • higher than expected increases in loan and lease losses or in the level of delinquent, nonperforming, classified and criticized loans;
  • changes in interest rates;
  • decline in real estate values within our market areas;
  • legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;
  • successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT and third-party providers;
  • higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;
  • adverse weather conditions;
  • our inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets;
  • a reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;
  • our inability to adapt to technological changes;
  • claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters;
  • our inability to retain key employees;
  • demands for loans and deposits in our market areas;
  • adverse changes in securities markets;
  • changes in accounting policies and practices; and
  • other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated.  As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations:

  • demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income;
  • if the economy worsens, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income;
  • collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase;
  • our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income;
  • the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us;
  • a material decrease in net income or a net loss over several quarters could result in an elimination or a decrease in the rate of our quarterly cash dividend;
  • our wealth management revenues may decline with continuing market turmoil;
  • a worsening of business and economic conditions or in the financial markets could result in an impairment of certain intangible assets, such as goodwill;
  • the unanticipated loss or unavailability of key employees due to the outbreak, which could harm our ability to operate our business or execute our business strategy, especially as we may not be successful in finding and integrating suitable successors;
  • we may face litigation, regulatory enforcement and reputation risk as a result of our participation in the PPP and the risk that the SBA may not fund some or all PPP loan guaranties;
  • our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and
  • FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experience additional resolution costs.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.  We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
 (Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31, 
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020 
Income Statement Data:                    
Interest income $42,075  $40,067  $39,686  $38,239  $38,532 
Interest expense  4,863   4,856   5,841   6,446   6,797 
Net interest income  37,212   35,211   33,845   31,793   31,735 
Wealth management fee income  13,962   13,860   13,034   12,131   10,791 
Service charges and fees  996   959   896   846   859 
Bank owned life insurance  308   311   466   611   313 
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value
   (Mortgage banking) (A)		  352   408   409   1,025   1,470 
(Loss)/Gain on loans held for sale at lower of
   cost or fair value (B)		  (265)     1,125   282    
Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back
   swaps (A)		               
Gain on sale of SBA loans (A)  989   1,569   932   1,449   375 
Corporate advisory fee income (A)  2,180   84   121   1,098   50 
Loss on swap termination        (842)      
Other income (C)  581   660   1,495   643   590 
Securities (losses)/gains, net  (139)  (70)  42   (265)  (42)
Total other income  18,964   17,781   17,678   17,820   14,406 
Salaries and employee benefits (D)  20,105   19,859   19,910   21,990   19,902 
Premises and equipment  4,519   4,459   4,074   4,113   4,189 
FDIC insurance expense  402   555   529   585   665 
FHLB prepayment penalty              4,784 
Valuation allowance loans held for sale              4,425 
Swap valuation allowance  893   1,350          
Other expenses  5,785   5,962   6,171   4,906   5,284 
Total operating expenses  31,704   32,185   30,684   31,594   39,249 
Pretax income before provision for loan losses  24,472   20,807   20,839   18,019   6,892 
Provision for loan and lease losses  3,750   1,600   900   225   2,350 
Income before income taxes  20,722   19,207   19,939   17,794   4,542 
Income tax expense  5,867   5,036   5,521   4,616   1,512 
Net income $14,855  $14,171  $14,418  $13,178  $3,030 
                     
Total revenue (E) $56,176  $52,992  $51,523  $49,613  $46,141 
Per Common Share Data:                    
Earnings per share (basic) $0.80  $0.76  $0.76  $0.70  $0.16 
Earnings per share (diluted)  0.78   0.74   0.74   0.67   0.16 
Weighted average number of common
   shares outstanding:		                    
Basic  18,483,268   18,763,316   18,963,237   18,950,305   18,947,864 
Diluted  19,070,594   19,273,831   19,439,439   19,531,689   19,334,569 
Performance Ratios:                    
Return on average assets annualized (ROAA)  0.96%  0.95%  0.97%  0.89%  0.21%
Return on average equity annualized (ROAE)  10.94%  10.40%  10.86%  10.03%  2.32%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (F)  12.03%  11.43%  11.83%  10.94%  2.51%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)  2.46%  2.42%  2.38%  2.28%  2.25%
GAAP efficiency ratio (G)  56.44%  60.74%  59.55%  63.68%  85.06%
Operating expenses / average assets annualized  2.05%  2.16%  2.06%  2.14%  2.66%

(A) Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (mortgage banking), fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps, gain on sale of SBA loans and corporate advisory fee income are all included in “capital markets activity” as referred to within the earnings release.

(B) Includes a $1.1 million gain on sale of $57 million of PPP loans completed in the June 2021 quarter.

(C) Includes income of $722,000 from the referral of PPP loans to a third-party firm during the June 2021 quarter.

(D) The March 2021 quarter included $1.5 million of severance expense related to corporate restructuring.

(E) Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income.

(F) Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by annualized net income.  See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(G) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue.  For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
 (Unaudited)

  For the Twelve Months Ended         
  December 31,  Change 
  2021  2020  $  % 
Income Statement Data:                
Interest income $160,067  $165,750  $(5,683)  -3%
Interest expense  22,006   38,148   (16,142)  -42%
Net interest income  138,061   127,602   10,459   8%
Wealth management fee income  52,987   40,861   12,126   30%
Service charges and fees  3,697   3,155   542   17%
Bank owned life insurance  1,696   1,273   423   33%
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) (A)  2,194   3,266   (1,072)  -33%
Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value (B)  1,142   7,426   (6,284)  -85%
Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps (A)     1,620   (1,620)  -100%
Gain on sale of SBA loans (A)  4,939   1,766   3,173   180%
Corporate advisory fee income (A)  3,483   265   3,218   1214%
Loss on swap termination  (842)     (842) N/A 
Other income (C)  3,379   1,847   1,532   83%
Securities (losses)/gains, net  (432)  281   (713)  -254%
Total other income  72,243   61,760   10,483   17%
Salaries and employee benefits (D)  81,864   77,516   4,348   6%
Premises and equipment  17,165   16,377   788   5%
FDIC insurance expense  2,071   1,975   96   5%
FHLB prepayment penalty     4,784   (4,784)  -100%
Valuation allowance loans held for sale     4,425   (4,425)  -100%
Swap valuation allowance  2,243      2,243  N/A 
Other expenses  22,824   19,882   2,942   15%
Total operating expenses  126,167   124,959   1,208   1%
Pretax income before provision for loan losses  84,137   64,403   19,734   31%
Provision for loan and lease losses (E)  6,475   32,400   (25,925)  -80%
Income before income taxes  77,662   32,003   45,659   143%
Income tax expense (F)  21,040   5,811   15,229   262%
Net income $56,622  $26,192  $30,430   116%
                 
Total revenue (G) $210,304  $189,362  $20,942   11%
Per Common Share Data:                
Earnings per share (basic) $3.01  $1.39  $1.62   117%
Earnings per share (diluted)  2.93   1.37   1.56   114%
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                
Basic  18,788,679   18,896,825   (108,146)  -1%
Diluted  19,292,602   19,081,187   211,415   1%
Performance Ratios:                
Return on average assets (ROAA)  0.94%  0.45%  0.49%  110%
Return on average equity (ROAE)  10.56%  5.11%  5.45%  107%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (H)  11.56%  5.55%  6.01%  108%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)  2.38%  2.31%  0.07%  3%
GAAP efficiency ratio (I)  59.99%  65.99%  (6.00)%  -9%
Operating expenses / average assets  2.10%  2.16%  (0.06)%  -3%

(A) Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (mortgage banking), fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps, gain on sale of SBA loans and corporate advisory fee income are all included in “capital markets activity” as referred to within the earnings release.

(B) Includes $1.1 million (2021) and $7.4 million (2020) of gains on sale of PPP loans of $57 million and $355 million completed in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(C) Includes income of $722,000 from the referral of PPP loans to a third-party firm during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

(D) 2021 included $1.5 million of severance expense related to corporate restructuring.

(E) 2020 included a higher provision for loan and lease losses primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(F) 2020 included a $3.2 million tax benefit related to the carryback of tax NOLs to prior years when the federal tax rate was 14% higher.

(G) Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income.

(H) Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by net income.  See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(I) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue.  For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  As of 
  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31, 
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020 
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $5,929  $9,299  $12,684  $8,159  $10,629 
Federal funds sold           102   102 
Interest-earning deposits  140,875   606,913   190,778   468,276   642,591 
Total cash and cash equivalents  146,804   616,212   203,462   476,537   653,322 
Securities held to maturity  108,680             
Securities available for sale  796,753   843,779   823,820   875,301   622,689 
Equity security  14,685   14,824   14,894   14,852   15,117 
FHLB and FRB stock, at cost  12,950   12,950   12,901   13,699   13,709 
Residential mortgage  501,340   510,878   504,181   498,884   520,188 
Multifamily mortgage  1,595,866   1,497,683   1,420,043   1,178,940   1,127,198 
Commercial mortgage  662,626   680,107   702,777   697,599   694,034 
Commercial loans (A)  2,009,252   1,833,532   1,880,830   1,982,570   1,975,337 
Consumer loans  33,687   30,689   31,889   36,519   37,016 
Home equity lines of credit  40,803   42,512   44,062   45,624   50,547 
Other loans  238   245   204   199   225 
Total loans  4,843,812   4,595,646   4,583,986   4,440,335   4,404,545 
Less: Allowances for loan and lease losses  61,697   65,133   63,505   67,536   67,309 
Net loans  4,782,115   4,530,513   4,520,481   4,372,799   4,337,236 
Premises and equipment  23,044   23,123   23,261   23,260   21,609 
Other real estate owned           50   50 
Accrued interest receivable  21,589   22,790   23,117   23,916   22,495 
Bank owned life insurance  46,663   46,510   46,605   46,448   46,809 
Goodwill and other intangible assets  48,902   49,333   43,156   43,524   43,891 
Finance lease right-of-use assets  3,582   3,769   3,956   4,143   4,330 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  9,775   10,307   9,569   10,186   9,421 
Other assets (B)  62,451   66,175   66,466   64,912   99,764 
TOTAL ASSETS $6,077,993  $6,240,285  $5,791,688  $5,969,627  $5,890,442 
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $956,482  $986,765  $959,494  $908,922  $833,500 
Interest-bearing demand deposits  2,287,894   2,355,892   1,978,497   1,987,567   1,849,254 
Savings  154,914   168,831   147,227   141,743   130,731 
Money market accounts  1,307,051   1,287,686   1,213,992   1,256,605   1,298,885 
Certificates of deposit – Retail  409,608   426,981   446,143   474,668   530,222 
Certificates of deposit – Listing Service  31,382   31,382   31,631   31,631   32,128 
Subtotal “customer” deposits  5,147,331   5,257,537   4,776,984   4,801,136   4,674,720 
IB Demand – Brokered  85,000   85,000   85,000   110,000   110,000 
Certificates of deposit – Brokered  33,818   33,804   33,791   33,777   33,764 
Total deposits  5,266,149   5,376,341   4,895,775   4,944,913   4,818,484 
Short-term borrowings           15,000   15,000 
FHLB advances               
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (C)     48,496   83,586   168,180   177,086 
Finance lease liability  5,820   6,063   6,299   6,528   6,753 
Operating lease liability  10,111   10,644   9,902   10,509   9,737 
Subordinated debt, net (D)  132,701   132,629   132,557   181,837   181,794 
Other liabilities (B)  116,824   123,098   125,110   120,219   154,466 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  5,531,605   5,697,271   5,253,229   5,447,186   5,363,320 
Shareholders’ equity  546,388   543,014   538,459   522,441   527,122 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                    
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $6,077,993  $6,240,285  $5,791,688  $5,969,627  $5,890,442 
Assets under management and / or administration at
   Peapack-Gladstone Banks Private Wealth Management
   Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions)		 $11.1  $10.3  $9.8  $9.4  $8.8 

(A) Includes PPP loans of $14 million at December 31, 2021; $49 million at September 30, 2021; $84 million at June 30, 2021; $233 million at March 31, 2021; and $196 million at December 31, 2020.

(B) The change in other assets and other liabilities was primarily due to the change in the fair value of our back-to-back swap program.

(C) Represents funding provided by the Federal Reserve for pledged PPP loans.

(D) The decrease was due to the redemption of a $50 million subordinated debt on June 30, 2021. 

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  As of 
  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31, 
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020 
Asset Quality:                    
Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $  $  $  $  $ 
Nonaccrual loans (A)  15,573   25,925   5,962   11,767   11,410 
Other real estate owned           50   50 
Total nonperforming assets $15,573  $25,925  $5,962  $11,817  $11,460 
                     
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.32%  0.56%  0.13%  0.27%  0.26%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.26%  0.42%  0.10%  0.20%  0.19%
                     
Performing TDRs (B)(C) $2,479  $416  $190  $197  $201 
                     
Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing (D)(E) $8,606  $1,193  $1,678  $1,622  $5,053 
                     
Loans subject to special mention $116,490  $115,935  $148,601  $166,013  $162,103 
                     
Classified loans $50,702  $51,937  $11,178  $25,714  $37,771 
                     
Impaired loans $18,052  $26,341  $6,498  $11,964  $16,204 
                     
Allowance for loan and lease losses:                    
Beginning of period $65,133  $63,505  $67,536  $67,309  $66,145 
Provision for loan and lease losses  3,750   1,600   900   225   2,350 
(Charge-offs)/recoveries, net  (7,186)  28   (4,931)  2   (1,186)
End of period $61,697  $65,133  $63,505  $67,536  $67,309 
                     
ALLL to nonperforming loans  396.18%  251.24%  1065.16%  573.94%  589.91%
ALLL to total loans  1.27%  1.42%  1.39%  1.52%  1.53%
General ALLL to total loans (F)  1.19%  1.26%  1.38%  1.45%  1.47%

(A) Increase at September 30, 2021 due to one large CRE loan with a retail component, located in Manhattan.

(B) Amounts reflect TDRs that are paying according to restructured terms.

(C) Amount excludes $1.1 million at December 31, 2021, $4.0 million at September 30, 2021, $3.9 million at June 30, 2021, $3.9 million at March 31, 2021 and $4.0 million at December 31, 2020 of TDRs included in nonaccrual loans.

(D) Includes $6.9 million for one equipment lease principally due to administrative issues with the servicer and at the lessee/borrower at December 31, 2021. Payment was received in January.

(E) December 31, 2020 includes $1.3 million of residential loans that are classified as delinquent due to an escrow payment shortage due to a recent change in escrow payment requirement.

(F) Total ALLL less specific reserves equals general ALLL.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
  2021  2021  2020 
Capital Adequacy                  
Equity to total assets (A)    8.99%    8.70%    8.95%
Tangible Equity to tangible assets (B)    8.25%    7.97%    8.27%
Book value per share (C)   $29.70    $29.15    $27.78 
Tangible Book Value per share (D)   $27.05    $26.50    $25.47 


  December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
  2021  2021  2020 
Regulatory Capital Holding Company                        
Tier I leverage $508,231  8.29%  $501,188  8.56%  $483,535  8.53% 
Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets  508,231   10.62   501,188  10.97   483,535  11.93 
Common equity tier I capital ratio
   to risk-weighted assets		  508,207   10.62   501,159  10.97   483,500  11.93 
Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets  700,790   14.64   691,044  15.12   716,210  17.67 
                         
Regulatory Capital Bank                        
Tier I leverage (E) $612,762  9.99%  $594,610  10.15%  $549,575  9.71% 
Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (F)  612,762   12.80   594,610  13.01   549,575   

13.55		 
Common equity tier I capital ratio
   to risk-weighted assets (G)		  612,738   12.80   594,581  13.01   549,540     
13.55		  
Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (H)  672,614   14.05   651,841  14.26   600,478  14.81 

(A) Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets at period end.

(B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end.  See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity by period end common shares outstanding

(D) Tangible book value per share excludes intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding.  See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.

(E) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 5.00% ($307 million)

(F) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 8.00% ($383 million)

(G) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 6.50% ($311 million)

(H) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 10.00% ($479 million)

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
LOANS CLOSED
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarters Ended 
  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31, 
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020 
Residential loans retained $22,953  $36,845  $37,083  $15,814  $22,316 
Residential loans sold  20,694   24,041   25,432   45,873   64,630 
Total residential loans  43,647   60,886   62,515   61,687   86,946 
Commercial real estate  16,134   14,944   12,243   38,363    
Multifamily  162,740   120,716   255,820   85,009   1,184 
Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)  341,886   143,121   141,285   129,141   218,235 
SBA (C)  27,630   11,570   15,976   58,730   8,355 
Wealth lines of credit (A)  7,500   10,020   3,200   2,475   3,925 
Total commercial loans  555,890   300,371   428,524   313,718   231,699 
Installment loans  94   178   25   63   690 
Home equity lines of credit (A)  5,359   2,535   4,140   1,899   2,330 
Total loans closed $604,990  $363,970  $495,204  $377,367  $321,665 


  For the Twelve Months Ended 
  Dec 31,  Dec 31, 
  2021  2020 
Residential loans retained $112,695  $88,373 
Residential loans sold  116,040   175,603 
Total residential loans  228,735   263,976 
Commercial real estate  81,684   11,219 
Multifamily  624,285   76,642 
Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)  755,433   478,485 
SBA (C)  113,906   622,798 
Wealth lines of credit (A)  23,195   9,675 
Total commercial loans  1,598,503   1,198,819 
Installment loans  360   2,149 
Home equity lines of credit (A)  13,933   15,001 
Total loans closed $1,841,531  $1,479,945 

(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded.

(B) Includes equipment finance.

(C) Includes PPP loans of $9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, $47 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $596 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

  December 31, 2021  December 31, 2020 
  Average  Income/      Average  Income/     
  Balance  Expense  Yield  Balance  Expense  Yield 
ASSETS:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Investments:                        
Taxable (A) $885,390  $3,104   1.40% $636,417  $2,033   1.28%
Tax-exempt (A) (B)  5,443   54   3.97   8,137   101   4.96 
                         
Loans (B) (C):                        
Mortgages  510,562   3,799   2.98   520,123   4,372   3.36 
Commercial mortgages  2,209,160   17,708   3.21   1,865,953   14,796   3.17 
Commercial  1,826,640   16,660   3.65   1,943,855   16,587   3.41 
Commercial construction  20,426   176   3.45   10,376   108   4.16 
Installment  33,400   253   3.03   44,581   320   2.87 
Home equity  41,955   346   3.30   51,545   429   3.33 
Other  270   6   8.89   281   6   8.54 
Total loans  4,642,413   38,948   3.36   4,436,714   36,618   3.30 
Federal funds sold           102      0.25 
Interest-earning deposits  513,650   178   0.14   614,024   148   0.10 
Total interest-earning assets  6,046,896   42,284   2.80%  5,695,394   38,900   2.73%
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
Cash and due from banks  11,517           9,632         
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (65,542)          (68,862)        
Premises and equipment  23,117           21,698         
Other assets  182,154           238,856         
Total noninterest-earning assets  151,246           201,324         
Total assets $6,198,142          $5,896,718         
                         
LIABILITIES:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
Checking $2,321,970  $1,327   0.23% $1,850,917  $1,059   0.23%
Money markets  1,290,334   678   0.21   1,273,681   811   0.25 
Savings  152,570   20   0.05   128,195   17   0.05 
Certificates of deposit – retail  453,127   725   0.64   602,068   2,106   1.40 
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits  4,218,001   2,750   0.26   3,854,861   3,993   0.41 
Interest-bearing demand – brokered  85,000   387   1.82   113,696   514   1.81 
Certificates of deposit – brokered  33,810   267   3.16   33,756   267   3.16 
Total interest-bearing deposits  4,336,811   3,404   0.31   4,002,313   4,774   0.48 
Borrowings  25,890   25   0.39   244,753   616   1.01 
Capital lease obligation  5,913   71   4.80   6,832   82   4.80 
Subordinated debt  132,659   1,363   4.11   94,437   1,325   5.61 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,501,273   4,863   0.43%  4,348,335   6,797   0.63%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Demand deposits  1,042,477           858,004         
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  111,357           166,933         
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,153,834           1,024,937         
Shareholders’ equity  543,035           523,446         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,198,142          $5,896,718         
Net interest income     $37,421          $32,103     
Net interest spread          2.37%          2.10%
Net interest margin (D)          2.46%          2.25%

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

  December 31, 2021  September 30, 2021 
  Average  Income/      Average  Income/     
  Balance  Expense  Yield  Balance  Expense  Yield 
ASSETS:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Investments:                        
Taxable (A) $885,390  $3,104   1.40% $820,574  $2,824   1.38%
Tax-exempt (A) (B)  5,443   54   3.97   6,035   64   4.24 
                         
Loans (B) (C):                        
Mortgages  510,562   3,799   2.98   503,621   3,779   3.00 
Commercial mortgages  2,209,160   17,708   3.21   2,133,259   16,114   3.02 
Commercial  1,826,640   16,660   3.65   1,826,368   16,553   3.63 
Commercial construction  20,426   176   3.45   24,596   198   3.22 
Installment  33,400   253   3.03   32,219   245   3.04 
Home equity  41,955   346   3.30   43,182   357   3.31 
Other  270   6   8.89   252   5   7.94 
Total loans  4,642,413   38,948   3.36   4,563,497   37,251   3.27 
Federal funds sold                  
Interest-earning deposits  513,650   178   0.14   413,623   142   0.14 
Total interest-earning assets  6,046,896   42,284   2.80%  5,803,729   40,281   2.78%
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
Cash and due from banks  11,517           8,592         
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (65,542)          (64,100)        
Premises and equipment  23,117           23,311         
Other assets  182,154           201,287         
Total noninterest-earning assets  151,246           169,090         
Total assets $6,198,142          $5,972,819         
                         
LIABILITIES:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
Checking $2,321,970  $1,327   0.23% $2,098,827  $1,177   0.22%
Money markets  1,290,334   678   0.21   1,257,760   683   0.22 
Savings  152,570   20   0.05   152,759   20   0.05 
Certificates of deposit – retail  453,127   725   0.64   461,917   836   0.72 
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits  4,218,001   2,750   0.26   3,971,263   2,716   0.27 
Interest-bearing demand – brokered  85,000   387   1.82   85,000   385   1.81 
Certificates of deposit – brokered  33,810   267   3.16   33,796   266   3.15 
Total interest-bearing deposits  4,336,811   3,404   0.31   4,090,059   3,367   0.33 
Borrowings  25,890   25   0.39   64,332   57   0.35 
Capital lease obligation  5,913   71   4.80   6,147   74   4.82 
Subordinated debt  132,659   1,363   4.11   132,588   1,358   4.10 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,501,273   4,863   0.43%  4,293,126   4,856   0.45%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Demand deposits  1,042,477           997,450         
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  111,357           137,387         
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,153,834           1,134,837         
Shareholders’ equity  543,035           544,856         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,198,142          $5,972,819         
Net interest income     $37,421          $35,425     
Net interest spread          2.37%          2.33%
Net interest margin (D)          2.46%          2.42%

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

  December 31, 2021  December 31, 2020 
  Average  Income/      Average  Income/     
  Balance  Expense  Yield  Balance  Expense  Yield 
ASSETS:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Investments:                        
Taxable (A) $838,174  $11,577   1.38% $510,245  $8,782   1.72%
Tax-exempt (A) (B)  6,579   296   4.50   9,479   477   5.03 
                         
Loans (B) (C):                        
Mortgages  503,616   15,359   3.05   528,687   17,882   3.38 
Commercial mortgages  2,032,318   63,298   3.11   1,958,262   64,541   3.30 
Commercial  1,881,683   66,652   3.54   1,969,115   71,037   3.61 
Commercial construction  20,420   692   3.39   5,932   295   4.97 
Installment  34,390   1,030   3.00   51,007   1,532   3.00 
Home equity  44,735   1,479   3.31   53,853   1,940   3.60 
Other  247   21   8.50   311   29   9.32 
Total loans  4,517,409   148,531   3.29   4,567,167   157,256   3.44 
Federal funds sold  48      0.13   102      0.25 
Interest-earning deposits  477,477   545   0.11   504,753   968   0.19 
Total interest-earning assets  5,839,687   160,949   2.76%  5,591,746   167,483   3.00%
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
Cash and due from banks  10,396           7,025         
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (67,075)          (61,401)        
Premises and equipment  23,094           21,455         
Other assets  197,893           219,287         
Total noninterest-earning assets  164,308           186,366         
Total assets $6,003,995          $5,778,112         
                         
LIABILITIES:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
Checking $2,078,658  $4,426   0.21% $1,742,846  $7,279   0.42%
Money markets  1,260,865   2,882   0.23   1,227,295   6,185   0.50 
Savings  146,210   75   0.05   120,780   63   0.05 
Certificates of deposit – retail  483,889   4,058   0.84   654,652   11,476   1.75 
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits  3,969,622   11,441   0.29   3,745,573   25,003   0.67 
Interest-bearing demand – brokered  96,301   1,721   1.79   143,388   2,773   1.93 
Certificates of deposit – brokered  33,790   1,058   3.13   33,735   1,061   3.15 
Total interest-bearing deposits  4,099,713   14,220   0.35   3,922,696   28,837   0.74 
Borrowings  110,077   473   0.43   308,814   3,976   1.29 
Capital lease obligation  6,260   300   4.79   7,157   343   4.79 
Subordinated debt  156,888   7,013   4.47   86,246   4,992   5.79 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,372,938   22,006   0.50%  4,324,913   38,148   0.88%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Demand deposits  959,912           787,191         
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  134,948           153,648         
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,094,860           940,839         
Shareholders’ equity  536,197           512,360         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,003,995          $5,778,112         
Net interest income     $138,943          $129,335     
Net interest spread          2.26%          2.12%
Net interest margin (D)          2.38%          2.31%

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts.  We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively.  We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders’ equity by period end common shares outstanding.  We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end.  We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue.  We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding other real estate owned provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue.  We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios because our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures.  However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures.  As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies.  A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

  Three Months Ended 
  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31, 
Tangible Book Value Per Share 2021  2021  2021  2021  2020 
Shareholders’ equity $546,388  $543,014  $538,459  $522,441  $527,122 
Less:  Intangible assets, net  48,902   49,333   43,156   43,524   43,891 
Tangible equity $497,486  $493,681  $495,303  $478,917  $483,231 
                     
Period end shares outstanding  18,393,888   18,627,910   18,829,877   19,034,870   18,974,703 
Tangible book value per share $27.05  $26.50  $26.30  $25.16  $25.47 
Book value per share  29.70   29.15   28.60   27.45   27.78 
                     
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets                    
Total assets $6,077,993  $6,240,285  $5,791,688  $5,969,627  $5,890,442 
Less: Intangible assets, net  48,902   49,333   43,156   43,524   43,891 
Tangible assets $6,029,091  $6,190,952  $5,748,532  $5,926,103  $5,846,551 
Tangible equity to tangible assets  8.25%  7.97%  8.62%  8.08%  8.27%
Equity to assets  8.99%  8.70%  9.30%  8.75%  8.95%


  Three Months Ended 
  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31, 
Return on Average Tangible Equity 2021  2021  2021  2021  2020 
Net income $14,855  $14,171  $14,418  $13,178  $3,030 
                     
Average shareholders’ equity $543,035  $544,856  $530,971  $525,643  $523,446 
Less:  Average intangible assets, net  49,151   48,757   43,366   43,742   40,336 
Average tangible equity $493,884  $496,099  $487,605  $481,901  $483,110 
                     
Return on average tangible common equity  12.03%  11.43%  11.83%  10.94%  2.51%


  For the Twelve Months Ended 
  Dec 31,  Dec 31, 
Return on Average Tangible Equity 2021  2020 
Net income $56,622  $26,192 
         
Average shareholders’ equity $536,197  $512,360 
Less:  Average intangible assets, net  46,275   40,186 
Average tangible equity $489,922  $472,174 
         
Return on average tangible common equity  11.56%  5.55%


  Three Months Ended 
  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31, 
Efficiency Ratio 2021  2021  2021  2021  2020 
Net interest income $37,212  $35,211  $33,845  $31,793  $31,735 
Total other income  18,964   17,781   17,678   17,820   14,406 
Add:                    
   Securities losses/(gains), net  139   70   (42)  265   42 
Less:                    
   Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale                    
   at lower of cost or fair value  265      (1,125)  (282)   
   Income from life insurance proceeds        (153)  (302)   
   Loss on swap termination        842       
Total recurring revenue $56,580  $53,062  $51,045  $49,294  $46,183 
                     
Operating expenses $31,704  $32,185  $30,684  $31,594  $39,249 
Less:                    
   FHLB prepayment penalty              4,784 
   Valuation allowance loans held for sale              4,425 
   Write-off of subordinated debt costs        648       
   Swap valuation allowance  893   1,350          
   Severance expense           1,532    
Total operating expenses $30,811  $30,835  $30,036  $30,062  $30,040 
                     
Efficiency ratio  54.46%  58.11%  58.84%  60.99%  65.05%


  For the Twelve Months Ended 
  Dec 31,  Dec 31, 
Efficiency Ratio 2021  2020 
Net interest income $138,061  $127,602 
Total other income  72,243   61,760 
Add:        
   Securities losses/(gains), net  432   (281)
Less:        
   Loss/ on swap termination  842    
   Income from life insurance proceeds  (455)   
   (Gain) on loans held for sale        
   at lower of cost or fair value  (1,142)  (7,426)
Total recurring revenue $209,981  $181,655 
         
Operating expenses $126,167  $124,959 
Less:        
   FHLB prepayment penalty     4,784 
   Valuation allowance loans held for sale     4,425 
   Write-off of subordinated debt costs  648    
   Swap valuation allowance  2,243    
   Severance expense  1,532    
Total operating expenses $121,744  $115,750 
         
Efficiency ratio  57.98%  63.72%