San Francisco 49ers Expand Vivid Seats Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced an expansion and extension to their current partnership.



Vivid Seats has been the Official Fan Travel Experience Partner of the San Francisco 49ers since 2017 and will continue to serve in that capacity. The new multi-year partnership will continue to provide 49ers fans with access to a collection of travel packages throughout the season, available only on the Vivid Seats marketplace.

With the expanded partnership, Vivid Seats will now also serve as the Official Gameday Fan Experience Partner of the San Francisco 49ers providing enhanced gameday fan experiences. Starting next season, Vivid Seats will be the Presenting Partner of Golden Opportunities - the 49ers’ game day experience platform - which will offer 49ers fans the chance to purchase once-in-a-lifetime opportunities at Levi’s Stadium. Such opportunities may include meet-and-greets with renowned 49ers legends, playing catch on the Levi’s Stadium field after a game, traveling with the team, and other unique experiences only the 49ers and Vivid Seats can offer.

“The Faithful are world-renowned for their passion to watch the 49ers play in person, regardless of whether that’s at Levi’s® Stadium, at an opposing team’s home city, or internationally when we have played abroad,” said Brent Schoeb, 49ers Chief Revenue Officer. “Vivid Seats always provides a first-rate travel experience for our fans in a manner that will get even better through this expanded relationship with our organization.”

“We are proud to continue to serve as an official partner of the San Francisco 49ers and to build on that partnership with such incredible new experiences for fans,” said Geoff Lester, Chief Commercial Officer at Vivid Seats. “Our mission is focused on enabling memorable experiences and becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events they love. We look forward to working closely with the 49ers to give our customers and their fans a great gameday experience at Levi’s Stadium and on the road.”

The San Francisco 49ers and Vivid Seats are celebrating this new relationship and commemorating the 49ers’ appearance in this weekend’s NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams by offering 49ers fans the opportunity to win a $1,000 gift card to Vivid Seats. Fans can enter the playoffs sweepstakes by following the 49ers on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, or can enter here, between now and January 28, 2022 at 12:00pm PT. Vivid Seats is an Associate Sponsor of the San Francisco 49ers playoff run this season.

Fans of the 49ers who are interested in fan travel packages and experiences with Vivid Seats may access the Vivid Seats marketplace through www.49ers.com, by visiting www.vividseats.com , via the Vivid Seats Mobile App or by calling 866-848-8499.

About Vivid Seats:

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live”, the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as America’s Best Company for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

About The San Francisco 49ers:

The San Francisco 49ers, owned by Denise and John York, currently play in the NFC West division and have won five Super Bowl trophies including Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. The franchise also has seven conference championships and 20 divisional championships and was the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco 75 years ago. Please visit 49ers.com and follow the 49ers on Facebook and Twitter @49ers.

