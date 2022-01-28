AutoScheduler.AI Mentioned in 2022 Gartner® Top Technology Trends Transforming Warehousing Over the Next 5 Year Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, was recently mentioned in a new Gartner report, “Top Technology Trends Transforming Warehousing Over the Next 5 Years: Part 2, Handling Volatility and Complexity,” published 13 January 2022 by industry analysts Simon Tunstall and Dwight Klappich.1 AutoScheduler is listed as a sample vendor in the section Technology Trend: Warehouse Resource Planning and Optimization.



“AutoScheduler has been mentioned in Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies 20212 report and also named in Gartner Cool Vendors™ in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 20213 report,” said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer at AutoScheduler.AI. “We’ve also been named to several prestigious lists by industry publications. We believe these recognitions prove that our innovative technology is worth noting because of the value it brings to clients and the industry.”

The report states that, "Warehouse resource planning will help drive higher degrees of warehouse labor and equipment utilization, helping reduce labor costs and increasing order fulfillment rates. This will come by optimizing work allocation while taking into account warehouse constraints."

Warehouse and distribution centers face unprecedented complexities due to part shortages, lack of truck drivers, and the squeeze on capacity. It takes advanced technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to bring these fast-paced environments into the 21st century.

AutoScheduler.AI is a WMS accelerator that visualizes all operations at a distribution center and optimizes labor, robotics, touches, and inventory to drive efficiencies. It works in conjunction with a company’s WMS or ERP to accelerate productivity, balance inventory, and improve on-time, in-full fulfillment.

Gartner clients can access the full report here: https://www.gartner.com/document/4010347?ref=solrAll&refval=313766646

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI is a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. AutoScheduler's powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, and more. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai.

