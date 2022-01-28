Autonomy and Scalability for Disaster Response Drone Programs

Dania Beach, FL, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, one of the largest North American drone solutions providers, has partnered with Hextronics to showcase its latest enterprise release at the Natural Disasters Expo on Feb. 7-8, in Miami, FL.

Hextronics’ flagship product, the Hextronics Global Advanced, is a compact and affordable drone docking station that has gained popularity among various industries like security and public safety. Its robotic battery-swapping mechanism and 24/7 operation capability have contributed to the implementation of successful drone programs in numerous enterprises throughout the world. Hextronics’ drone-charging solutions come pre-integrated with FlytNow Auto software that allows drones to fly autonomously, capture live video, respond to alarms, and communicate with the dock.

“By combining the expertise of our drone specialists, who craft the ideal solution based on the needs of each organization, with the autonomy and scalability enabled by Hextronics Global, natural disaster teams have a huge opportunity to take their operations to the next level”, says Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO at Drone Nerds.

The Hextronics Global Advanced also comes in a mobile form factor, called the HexTruck. “Tightly integrable with a pickup truck, the HexTruck has been designed to charge drones on the move and facilitates fully automated operations such as take-off, landing, battery swapping and remote flight management. This is invaluable during emergencies”, adds Curt Lary, CEO at Hextronics.

Drone Nerds and Hextronics will exhibit at Natural Disasters Expo with the display of various drone solutions for disaster response, in addition to showcasing the HexTruck and Hextronics Global Advanced.

Disaster preparation specialists and emergency response professionals will have the chance to learn more about implementing successful drone programs using this cutting-edge technology.

About Drone Nerds: Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. The company focuses on providing the right UAV solution for each of its customers’ unique needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.dronenerds.com.

About Hextronics: Hextronics is an engineering company that builds products that facilitate autonomous functionality for the growing drone industry. Its drone docking station, the Hextronics Global Advanced, incorporates a robotic battery-swapping mechanism capable of 24/7 operation. It promotes battery longevity ensuring that your drone is always ready to fly. For more information, visit www.hextronics.tech.