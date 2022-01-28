Golar named winner of North America Best ESG Energy Business Strategy by Capital Finance International

Capital Finance International (“CFI”) has awarded its Best Energy Business Strategy, North America 2021 Award to Golar LNG Limited (“Golar”).

In its citation for the award, CFI highlighted Golar’s commitment to repurposing existing assets and using those assets to produce and regasify cleaner burning LNG, facilitating a quicker transition away from higher polluting fossil fuels. Also cited was Golar’s commitment to innovation in the field of energy efficiency and evaluation of new technology and alternatives that could further reduce the carbon footprint of LNG.

Commenting on the award, Chief Executive Officer Karl-Fredrik Staubo said: “Golar has a history of being an LNG market entrepreneur at the forefront of some of the key technology advances in the LNG industry, including first mover into FSRUs and FLNGs.

Repurposing of assets and innovation focused on energy efficiency makes financial sense for both Golar and its customers and reduces the environmental footprint of LNG. We are very grateful to be recognized by CFI for our long-standing efforts in contributing to strengthen LNG’s relative competitiveness in the global energy market.”

About Golar

Golar LNG is one of the world's most innovative and experienced independent owners and operators of marine LNG infrastructure. The company developed the world's first Floating LNG liquefaction terminal (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) projects based on the conversion of existing LNG carriers. Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies have also been completed for a larger newbuild FLNG solution.

About CFI

CFI is a print and online platform reporting on global business, economics and finance. Their main mandate is to spark conversations around business transformation, technology and innovation and their annual awards have recognised companies such as Microsoft, Credit Suisse, Fitch, PWC, Emirates, and Amazon for their work and the impact they have made in their sectors.

