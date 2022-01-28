CMUV Bancorp Announces 2021 Year End Financial Results

El Centro, CA, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank (CVB), is pleased to announce unaudited year-end results for 2021. Earnings for the year ending 12/31/2021 were $5,198,800. This number assisted by the SBA PPP loan program, far surpassed the 2020 end of year results of $3,386,757. Despite having received payoff forgiveness on just under $58 MM in PPP loans, CVB was able to end 2021 with over $211 MM in gross loans, a $3 MM increase over 2020 results. Total assets increased by $17 MM ending 2021 at $277 MM. Total Deposits increased dramatically with year-end deposits reaching just under $240 MM. Earnings per share for 2021 were $2.83 (adjusted for stock buyback). Earnings in 2020 were $1.31 per share.



We ended 2021 with a Community Bank Capital Leverage ratio of 10.73%. This is well above the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. Our Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses ended the year at $2,369,670 or 1.12% of total loans. Non-accrual and Past Due Loans remain very low at just 0.87%. As of 12/31/2021, there were no loans on deferral or modified payments. Board and Management believe the ALLL is fully funded at this time.

ROAA for the year ending 12/31/2021 was 1.90% and ROAE came in at 18.26%.

The results of 2021 provided all-time highs for assets, loans, deposits, pre-tax income, and net income. We are very grateful to our incredible team of employees who delivered outstanding efforts in what was truly a very challenging year. We were fortunate to be able to assist over 400 businesses with help during the last two years of the pandemic. CMUV Bancorp has continued with its quarterly cash dividend and over the last 10 quarters, has returned just under $2MM directly to shareholders.

We thank each of you for being a valuable shareholder in Your Community Valley Bank!

