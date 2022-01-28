Monica Bertagnolli, M.D., FACS joins Prevent Cancer board of directors, William Magner elected chairman of the board, Shabnam Kazmi elected secretary of the board

Alexandria, Va., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prevent Cancer Foundation® has announced the election of Monica Bertagnolli, M.D., FACS to the Foundation’s board of directors. Two existing board members have transitioned to board officer roles—William Magner has been elected board chairman and Shabnam Kazmi has been elected board secretary.

The Prevent Cancer Foundation is proud to welcome these accomplished individuals into their new roles.

Monica Bertagnolli, M.D., FACS is the Richard E. Wilson Professor of Surgery in the Field of Surgical Oncology at Harvard Medical School, and a member of the Gastrointestinal Cancer and Sarcoma Disease Centers at Dana-Farber/Brigham & Women’s Cancer Center, where she collaborates with colleagues in medical oncology, radiation oncology and pathology to treat cancer patients in a tertiary care setting.

Dr. Bertagnolli has a background in laboratory work focusing upon understanding the role of the inflammatory response in epithelial tumor formation. She previously led gastrointestinal correlative science initiatives within the National Cancer Institute- (NCI-) funded Cancer Cooperative Groups and served as the Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology at Dana-Farber/Brigham & Women’s Cancer Center. Dr. Bertagnolli has had numerous leadership roles in multi-institutional cancer clinical research consortia, currently serving as the group chair of the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, a nation-wide NCI-funded clinical trials group. She is also the chief executive officer of Alliance Foundation Trials, LLC, a not-for-profit corporation that conducts international cancer clinical trials.

William Magner has a distinguished history in the commercial real estate industry, currently serving as the vice chair for Commercial Real Estate Advisory, Investors and Developers of Redgate, as well as a business advisor providing strategic advice to regional, national and global real estate companies. Prior experience includes serving as the U.S. president for Cushman & Wakefield. Prior to Cushman & Wakefield, Mr. Magner was an international director for Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) and Spaulding & Slye, where he served as a managing partner prior to JLL’s acquisition of the firm. He has served on the Foundation’s board since 2017.

Shabnam Kazmi is a trusted leader in the pharmaceutical industry with over 30 years of experience and a track record of generating business value while improving the lives of patients with diseases of high unmet need, such as oncology. Ms. Kazmi is currently the chief executive officer of Asellus Ventures, a company investing in health care and providing global advisory services.

Previously, Ms. Kazmi served as the chief business officer at Shepherd Therapeutics in the field of rare cancer biotechnology innovation. She has also served in leadership roles at major pharmaceutical companies Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi and Otsuka, leading new product launches, licensing and business development, global business management and P&L responsibilities for over $1 billion. She has more than 20 years of nonprofit board leadership and philanthropic service, for which she has won multiple awards for her contributions. Ms. Kazmi has served on the Foundation’s board since 2018.

Former Board Chairman Gary Lytle and former Board Secretary Jeremy FitzGerald are now emeritus directors of the board. Longtime board member the Hon. Vic Fazio will become a sustaining director.

Each of these individuals, along with the entire board, plays an integral role in the success of the Foundation’s mission of saving lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection. The Prevent Cancer Foundation is grateful for their support and commitment to cancer prevention and early detection.

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is the only U.S. nonprofit organization focused solely on saving lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated.

The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.

For more information, please visit www.preventcancer.org.