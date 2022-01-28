World's Largest Bitcoin Payroll Provider Bitwage Has Launched Their New Platform

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry-leading Bitcoin & cryptocurrency payroll company Bitwage has formally announced the launch of its new user platform.

Since 2014, the company has worked to become a leader in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payroll, invoicing, and benefits services. The launch of their new system hopes to further establish themselves as an innovative market leader.

Bitwages team of engineers worked for over a year to launch an entirely new platform for all users with a host of new features. They expect that these features will make the Bitwage experience more convenient for those who believe in leveraging their salaries into Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Bitwage's bread-and-butter service, Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payroll, will look and feel different for both companies and individuals.

For individuals, a host of new changes have been brought forth: setting crypto payroll distributions is now much easier, legal invoices can now be generated and emailed to clients, redesigned dashboard with simplicity and ease of use in mind, and more transparent receipt details.

Company accounts will see a number of new changes as well: company accounts will be able to use invoicing features, employers will now be able to easily invite their employees, employee onboarding status can be checked, a unique reminder system to streamline onboarding, beautifully-designed reports and analytics, and the ability to combine multiple invoices from contractors into a single transaction.

These changes mark the beginning of a new era for Bitwage. They're excited to continually serve their customers with the best Bitcoin payroll product on the market.

Jonathan Chester, CEO stated "Our goal is to enable people to get paid the way they need to, whether this means faster and cheaper direct deposit globally or in currencies that help them hedge against local volatility. Our new system launch is part of a 2-year effort to create a simple, yet seamless experience to delight companies and workers alike. In addition to crafting a beautiful interface, we've created new features needed for international freelancers, such as the ability to generate invoices and email directly to clients. Freelancers can now create business accounts. Companies can now easily manage invoices, aggregating multiple into a single transaction."

About Bitwage

Bitwage is the global leader in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and stablecoin payroll with services across invoicing and benefits services. The company also offers resources to employers, employees, and freelancers with their robust, online platform. Bitwage is headquartered in San Francisco, California with operations in the US, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. After a simple sign-up process, employees and freelancers are able to receive any percentage of their wage in Bitcoin with unique bank accounts offered in US, EU, and UK. International users can also receive their wages faster and cheaper than traditional banking channels through blockchain technology, receiving Bitcoin or fiat on the other end. Bitwage has processed $150MM in transactions with over 50,000 users and 2,000 companies. Since their inception in 2014, Bitwage has received $4MM in funding from Draper Associates, BnkToTheFuture, Overton VC, Candela Reach Capital, Plug and Play, BPI France and many others.

Media Contact:

Kwasi Asare

kwasi@thefeedia.com

Related Images











Image 1

















Image 2

















Image 3

















Image 4

















Image 5

















Image 6

















Image 7









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment