28 January 2022

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

DRIS Issue Price

The reference price of a new Ordinary Share under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) for the final dividend announced on 17 December 2021 (the “Final Dividend”) has been set at 86.69p. This is the last published ex-dividend NAV per Ordinary Share, as at close of business on 21 January 2022.

Further information regarding the DRIS offered in respect of the Final Dividend and the DRIS can be found in the DRIS Mandate (the "DRIS Mandate") available on the Company's website to view and/or download at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/. The DRIS Mandate is also available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Final Dividend payment date is expected to be 10 February 2022 and the date for admission and dealing of the New Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the DRIS dividend alternative is expected to be 17 February 2022.

