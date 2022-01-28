CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure, 2022-02-03
BondsSWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 193. SE0011089622. 2023-12-20

STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1587, SE0010441303, 2023-06-01

SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 151, SE0013486156, 2030-06-12

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 581, SE0013102043, 2026-12-16

LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 521, SE0015503446, 2028-09-20

DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2612, SE0015987540, 2026-12-16

NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5536, SE0013358439, 2026-09-16

 
Bid date2022-02-03
Bid times09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)193: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK

1587: 900 mln SEK +/-450 mln SEK

151: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK

581: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK

521: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK

2612: 100 mln SEK +/-50 mln SEK

5536: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)193: 200 mln SEK per bid

1587: 900 mln SEK per bid

151: 200 mln SEK per bid

581: 200 mln SEK per bid

521: 300 mln SEK per bid

2612: 100 mln SEK per bid

5536: 600 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNot later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date2022-02-07
Delivery of bondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2022-01-28

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.