CORRECTION: Apple Growth Partners Begins 2022 with Forbes List, President’s Honor, SALT Expertise

Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, has been named one of Forbes Best Accounting Firms for 2022. In addition to the Forbes honor, firm president Erica Ishida, MPOD, was recognized by Cleveland Magazine as a member of its The Cleveland 500 list and AGP expanded tax offerings by adding Mark Rossetti to the leadership team.

Apple Growth Partners is proud to be featured as one of the Forbes Best Accounting Firms 2022. The exclusive list showcases the most recommended firms for accounting services in the U.S. based on surveys conducted by professionals and clients. As one of 11 firms based in Ohio, AGP is one of 200 recommended accounting firms with approximately 4,400 considerations during the final analysis.

The firm congratulates president and chief operating officer Erica Ishida, MPOD, for being recognized by Cleveland Magazine as a member of its The Cleveland 500 list. Cleveland Magazine’s 2022 edition of The Cleveland 500 is a compendium that profiles leaders from all facets of the business, professional, entertainment, education, and technology sectors. Profiles within this issue offer insights into what it means to be successful, influential, and powerful in Greater Cleveland. It also offers personal anecdotes on what it takes to lead and inspire.

Ishida was selected as an honoree for her work in accounting and consulting.

“Our goal is to give recognition to those who serve and inspire greater collaboration in our community by looking to make a positive impact on Cleveland,” says Lute Harmon Sr., chairman of Great Lakes Publishing and executive editor of The Cleveland 500. “Greater Cleveland is filled with outstanding leaders who live and breathe the important missions of their organizations.”

“Erica’s leadership within our firm has taken us to new levels in terms of talent retention and business development,” comments Chuck Mullen, chairman of AGP. “Erica’s vision has helped us establish a 10-year growth trajectory, and her commitment to our firm’s culture has resulted in establishing our ground-breaking AGP Anywhere program, where employees can choose where they work best. Our mission includes our commitment to ‘taking care of each other,’ and Erica lives this value every day.”

The new year has also brought the expansion of State and Local Tax (SALT) services to the vast portfolio of the firm’s tax offerings.

Mark Rossetti, CMI, joined AGP as a principal in the tax department. Rossetti serves as the firm’s SALT expert and is the primary SALT principal for AGP. With nearly two decades of experience in tax and accounting, he is well versed in SALT regulations and preparation for individuals and businesses. Rossetti performs SALT research for clients to identify potential tax issues and assists clients with registration and compliance filings before sale. With expertise in all SALT-related issues, he helps clients track various tax deadlines, highlighting various filing dates and requirements while developing streamlined sales tax strategies. Rossetti holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Franklin University and holds a Certified Member of the Institute (CMI) designation from the Institute for Professionals in Taxation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our tax team, amplifying services offered to our clients with his extensive SALT knowledge,” says Ishida. “Mark also serves as an internal resource for our staff members, strengthening our firm.”

