BIGBEN: Report of the Combined General Meeting of 28 January 2022

Report of the Combined General Meeting of 28 January 2022

| Source: Bigben Interactive Bigben Interactive

LESQUIN CEDEX, FRANCE

Report of the Combined General Meeting
of 28 January 2022

The combined shareholders’ meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of the BIGBEN INTERACTIVE company taking place at Lesquin headquarters on Friday 28 January 2022 at 11:00 hours, adopted all the proposed resolutions after the presentation of legal documents.

540 shareholders attending or represented owned 12 585 016 shares out of 19 303 597 shares with voting rights, i.e. 65.19 % and as such over one fourth of the share capital with voting rights. These shares represented 15 121 184 votes i.e. 68.40 % of net voting rights.

Number of shares outstanding as of 28 January 202219 380 484
Number of shares with voting rigths19 303 597
Number of voting rights (net)22 104 126

Adoption of resolutions

Description of resolutions For%Against%
1Amendment of the Articles of Association (distribution of profits)Extraord.15 115 52799.983 6050.02
2Exceptional distribution in kind of Nacon sharesOrdinary15 117 07099.983 1070.02
3Powers to fulfill legal formalitiesOrdinary15 115 00799.982 6260.02

Purchases of Bigben shares made until Tuesday, February 1, 2022 inclusive will be eligible for distribution in kind.

Consultation of the documents presented at the Annual General Meeting
Documents presented during the Annual General Meeting may be downloaded from the website www.bigben.fr, caption « Le Groupe», « Espace Investisseurs », « Assemblée Générale » :

- Report from the board regarding the combined general meeting
- Conditions for shareholders’ participation
- Resolutions for the approval of the combined shareholders’ meeting
- Announcement of meeting published in BALO n° 152 of 20 December 2021
- Notice of meeting in BALO n° 5 of 12 January 2022
- 2020-21 Universal registration document (filed with AMF on 6 July 2021, number D.21-0687)

Paper copies of all these documents are available free of charge from the Company’s headquarters.

Calendar for financial communication

This schedule is provided for information purposes only and is subject to change if the Company deems it necessary. As a general rule, press releases are issued after close of the Paris stock-market.

Q4 sales                                  25 April 2022
Year-end results                         30 May 2022

 

ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

 
 

SALES 2020-21
292.8 M€



  



HEADCOUNT
Over. 1060 employees

 

INTERNATIONAL
28 subsidiaries and a distribution network in more than 100 countries
 www.bigben-group.com		 

Bigben Interactive is a European player in video game development and publishing, in design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as in audio products. The Group, which is recognized for its capacities in terms of innovation and creativity, intends to become one of Europe’s leaders in each of its markets

 

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B – Index : CAC Mid & Small – Eligible SRD long
ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP

 

