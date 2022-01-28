Proofpoint Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Information Archiving for Tenth Consecutive Year

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving * for the 10th consecutive year, which we believe is solidifying the company's position as the longest-tenured Leader in the quadrant. The report provides a detailed overview of the enterprise information archiving market and evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“Both regulated and non-regulated organizations can benefit from the broad functionality of Proofpoint’s innovative people-centric compliance portfolio,” said Darren Lee, executive vice president and general manager of Compliance and Digital Risk, Proofpoint. “Our recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for 10 years running underscores our commitment to providing enterprise-class data capture, e-discovery, supervision, and long-term information access to address the most stringent corporate and regulatory compliance requirements.”



This decade of excellence, underscored by 10 continuous years of recognition by Gartner as a leader, is reinforced by our investment in rapid innovation and helping to solve the real compliance challenges of today, while leveraging customer insights and market trends to uncover the challenges of tomorrow. To stay ahead of evolving compliance needs, Proofpoint reinvests approximately 20 percent of annual revenue into overall R&D—one of the highest percentages in the industry.

With a foundation of Proofpoint Enterprise Archive and Proofpoint Content Capture, along with purpose-built, optional modules, Proofpoint’s people-centric compliance solutions help customers streamline workflows, improve performance, mitigate risks, and reduce costs with embedded intelligence, offering enhanced automation, detection, and visualization.

Technology Assisted Review (TAR), for example, automates mundane tasks like determining responsiveness, taking the guesswork out of large-scale e-discovery operations, and applying insights at scale. Launched earlier this year, NexusAI for Compliance significantly improves detection of low-risk, low-value content, helping reduce the time and cost of supervising digital communications. And the Compliance Risk Dashboard, a feature of Intelligent Supervision, offers an intuitive, visual representation of risk profile. This helps customers easily identify major compliance risks and view violation trends over time.



Please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/resources/analyst-reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-report-enterprise-information-archiving to download a complimentary copy of Gartner’s 2022 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving. For more information about Proofpoint Enterprise Archive, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/information-archiving .

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving, Michael Hoeck, Jeff Vogel, Chandra Mukhyala, 24th January 2022.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyberattacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com .

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.