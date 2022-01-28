Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade: Performance Share Plan 2019 Vest and Release 

Oslo, 28 January 2022

Adevinta is during the coming days transferring a net amount of 393,194 treasury shares to employees in connection with the Performance Share Plan 2019 (PSP 2019). In addition, 232,310 treasury shares were sold through a broker on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 92.11 on 26th January 2022 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program.

Shares transferred to employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this release and the notifications of the transaction are also attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

The PSP 2019 Plan is an annual 3-year rolling plan, delivered in Adevinta ASA shares. The PSP 2019 is offered to the CEO, the members of Adevinta’s Executive Team, and other senior managers. For the Adevinta Executive team, the vesting period is 5 years. A further description is available in Adevinta’s Annual Report 2019.

After the transaction, Adevinta holds 695,550 own shares.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

