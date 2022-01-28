SimplePin's Digital Payment Platform selected by Coastal Community Insurance Services

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ("SimplePin"), a leading cloud-based digital payments infrastructure provider for the insurance industry has been selected by Coastal Community Insurance Services (2007) Ltd. (CCIS) to automate payment process and improve customer experience.

CCIS, an affiliate of Coastal Community Credit Union, was looking to automate their back end financial processes, and enhance their digital payment acceptance to provide a better customer experience and reduce cost of handling payments. They recently deployed a suite of products from Applied Systems and were looking for a partner that had both the powerful capabilities and a certified integration to completely automate the premium payment process within Epic and CRS24.

SimplePin's platform was selected because of it's industry leading payment technology and, as a gold partner with Applied Systems, provided a certified integration that automated the back-end transactional processes.

"SimplePin's capabilities, their deep understanding of the insurance business and the Applied Systems suite, made them the right partner for our organization," said Peter Knowles, AVP, Integrated Relationship Sales, CCIS. "We have looked at number of applications, but SimplePin was the perfect fit for us, not only from a solution capabilities perspective, but as a bank owned entity, we have a rigorous security and compliance review for all vendors and SimplePin easily met our requirements."

"We are excited to work with CCIS team and roll out their new digital payment experience to simplify the entire payment experience," said Metod Topolnik, CEO of SimplePin. "Our Applied Systems relationship not only delivers industry leading customer and staff experience, operational efficiencies and savings, but simplifies the implementation for our clients."

About Coastal Community Insurance Services (2007) Ltd.

Coastal Community Insurance Services, is an affiliate of Coastal Community Credit Union, and offers a comprehensive range of insurance products and services designed to give you peace of mind as you travel along life's highway.

With a network of 15 offices across Vancouver Island and round-the-clock claims services, we're there when you need us. Our knowledgeable insurance professionals can provide you with a range of solutions with flexible payment plans that will give you dependable protection for your:

Home, Condo or Rental Property

Vehicle

Business

Recreational Vehicle

Boat or Pleasure Craft

Travel Plans

More information about Coastal Community Insurance Services is available at www.cccu.ca.

About SimplePin Inc.

SimplePin, is a North American leading cloud-based payments infrastructure provider for the insurance industry. Our digital payment experience removes friction for customers and internal staff, delivering real-time visibility and drastically reducing the overall costs of labor and processing fees. SimplePin's platform offers easy payment options for customers to pay their insurance premiums, validating accounts and availability of funds, reducing errors or NSFs and enabling carriers and brokers to deliver superior customer experience, while streamlining back-office processes, eliminating costly fees and getting paid faster.

More information at www.simplepin.com.

Media Contact:

Erika Villalobos

Marketing Manager

(954) 770-0861

evillalobos@simplepin.com

