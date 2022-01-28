AppSwarm and Touchpoint to Focus NFT Development Around Metaverse Games and Rewards

Tulsa, OK, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces focus on Metaverse games and user experiences.





AppSwarm, in partnership with Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI), announces plans to focus most of its non-fungible token (NFT) development around projects involved in Metaverse games that hold duel real-life event engagement.

Recent acquisitions in the gaming sector have positioned the Metaverse to become a major shift in the gaming industry, with initial growth potential in games, in-game rewards, and social network building.

These focuses will include such areas as NFT tier access passes, digital assets for in-game use, virtual characters, and Play2Earn rewards within specific gaming communities.

The Company will embark on developing future gaming projects off some of the more popular Metaverse interfaces such as Oculus, Steam, Amazon Luna, iOS gaming, and Origin.

Spencer Christopher, the CTO of Touchpoint Group, commented, "Touchpoint is committing a huge amount of resources to the gaming expansion of our company, and we couldn't be more excited about our future together with AppSwarm. The gaming world is going through a renaissance that looks to engage and reward players for being a part of the community with the Play2Earn model being at the forefront, and NFTs being the technology driving it.

"Currently with AAA gaming titles, dedicated players have to go into content creation to build careers and revenue out of their skillset in a game. This gave platforms like YouTube and Twitch massive booms to their audience and engagement. Now players have found new opportunities to capitalize on their skills, and in-game investments, forcing the major platforms to follow suit. Touchpoint is positioning new titles going forward that will do exactly this and directly reward players with not only in-game revenue but real-world opportunities through other sectors within our company such as the Air Race. "



