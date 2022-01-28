Sustainable Ladies Parka Coats Update 2022 - Waterproof Women’s Jacket For Canadian Winters

Montreal, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak is one of the most recognized sustainable fashion brands in North America. Known for its eco-friendly manufacturing practices, the company prioritizes the well-being of the planet and produces products that reflect these values. The recent launch of their Capital parka for women gives conscientious consumers access to a sophisticated coat that is as warm and stylish as it is functional and environmentally responsible.

More information is available at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The team at Frank And Oak is determined to do its part for the planet. With the recent launch of their women’s Capital parka, the company offers an expression of style made to the highest ethical and sustainability standards without sacrificing contemporary utility or durability.

The women’s Capital is considered one of Frank And Oak’s most technically impressive products. Knee-length and roomy, the coat is seam-sealed and completely waterproof. The shell and lining of the coat are made from 100% recycled polyester and the insulation is made from featherless Primaloft™️ PowerPlume®️, an innovative lightweight product manufactured to offer softer, ultra-fine fibres that trap warmth, regulate body temperature, and repel water.

The coat’s 20K/20K rating means it is designed to withstand 20,000 mm of water pressure while offering maximum breathability. An inside media pocket is styled to accommodate earphones and a front closure with zipper and magnets as well as a jersey extension with thumbholes inside the sleeves - all of these work to prevent raindrops or snow from seeping in.

As previously announced, the coat comes in black, rosin and white pepper, in sizes ranging from XS to XL, and is washable and suitable for tumble dry.

A customer who bought her coat online says, “I’m really happy with my purchase. The coat is very comfortable and warm. I can comfortably wear a bulky sweater under it, and I really appreciate all the pocket details and the magnetic buttons. Five stars.”

With the launch of their ethically designed, fully waterproof, and technically superior Capital parka, the team at Frank And Oak is giving outdoor enthusiasts the style and functionality they need from their apparel while helping them remain true to their eco-friendly values.

https://youtu.be/Cj7fYol5L_s

Visit https://ca.frankandoak.com to find out more.

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:



Frank And Oak

Anne Gael Plante

+1-514-889-8701

anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com

702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,

Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,

Canada