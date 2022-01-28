Aramis Group - Half-yearly statement of the company's liquidity contract

English French

Arcueil, 28 January 2022

Half-yearly statement of the company's liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Aramis Group to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources were included in the liquidity account at 31 December 2021:

22.500 shares

€ 1,140,644.00

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account on 22 July 2021, date of its implementation:

No shares

€1,500,000.00

Between 1 July and 31 December 2021 total transactions were:

Number

of transactions Number

of shares Amount

in euros Purchases 2,298 190,475 3,303,884.65 Sales 1,988 167,975 2,945,934.09

***

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform to acquire a used car online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the full 2021 fiscal year, Aramis Group generated revenues of €1.36 billion, sold more than 80,000 B2C vehicles, and recorded more than 73 million visits to its websites. At the end of September 2021, the Group had more than 1,800 employees, a network of 60 agencies and three industrial refurbishing sites. Aramis Group is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

Investors contact

Alexandre Leroy

Head of investor relations

alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

