Prospect Park Capital Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital Corp. (CSE: PPK) (the “Company”) announces that it has granted options to acquire a total of 1,845,000 common shares to certain directors and officers of the Company, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, at the exercise price of $0.11 per share for a period of two years, subject to vesting requirements.



For more information please contact: James Greig Chief Executive Officer Prospect Park Capital Corp. Tel: (778) 788-2745

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contain herein.

