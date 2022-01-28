NEW WAVE SUBSIDIARY, WAY OF WILL INC., TO COMMENCE TRADING ON CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XMB) (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, is pleased to provide an update to its spin-out transaction (the “Spin-out Transaction”) announced on May 21, 2021. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Way of Will Inc. (“WoW”) has now received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and the Company’s Class A common shares will commence trading on the CSE on January 31, 2022 under the symbol “WAY”.



For further information concerning Way of Will Inc. and its business, please see the long form prospectus dated December 13, 2021 (the “Prospectus”) supporting its application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the Prospectus was filed under the Way of Will Inc.’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

Marketing Agreement

The Company has retained Sideways Frequency (“Sideways”) for US$100,000 for a term of 60 days. Sideways has been engaged for native advertising and digital marketing services to increase brand awareness for the Company. Certain services to be provided by Sideways are anticipated to include investor relations activities under the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws. The Company will continue to look at strategic consultants to expand awareness of the Company and its activities.

ABOUT WAY OF WILL INC.

The Company is a Canadian CPG manufacturer and retailer offering a full range of natural, plant-based wellness products. To learn more, please visit: www.wayofwill.com

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XMB, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the esports, NFT, Metaverse, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors.

