Lynx Air Announces Winners of “Free Flights for a Year” Contest

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline, Lynx Air (Lynx), is thrilled to announce the lucky winners of its ‘Free Flights for a Year’ contest. Stephanie Burke from Narol, MB (near Winnipeg) and Stephan Schuler from the Ottawa region have both won the grand prize of one round-trip flight per month for 12 months to any destination on Lynx’s network.



Lynx would also like to congratulate the five daily prize winners who have won a round-trip flight anywhere on Lynx’s network: Brenda Lagler from Calgary, AB; Mary Meloche from Windsor, ON; Natasha Gordey from Calgary, AB; Rossana De Boer from Sparwood, BC; and Tammy Enns from Calgary, AB.

The ‘Free Flights for a Year’ contest was initiated to mark Lynx’s countdown to ticket sales, with the booking site going live last week. Lynx’s first flight takes off on Thursday April 7, 2022, and Canadians can now book flights to Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Kelowna and Winnipeg, with more destinations to be announced soon. Special launch fares are available from $39 one-way* on Lynx’s website.

”Lynx is excited to be giving away free flights for a year to Stephanie and Stephan as we continue our mission to make air travel affordable to all Canadians. Congratulations also to the other prize winners. We look forward to welcoming you aboard our brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft soon,” said Merren McArthur, CEO, Lynx Air. “We had a great response to the contest, with nearly 30,000 entries submitted across the country, and we would like to thank everyone who participated. With Lynx’s ultra-affordable fares now available on our website, everyone is a winner.”

Flights on Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline are now available for booking at FlyLynx.com. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx) is Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline, on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and great customer service. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

