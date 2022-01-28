Espress Labs Sponsors Pfaff Porsche Team at 60th Running of 24 Hours of Daytona

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espress Labs has come forward to sponsor the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche team for its seventh consecutive year. This sponsorship will be proudly displayed at the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The sponsorship of the team solidifies the incredible relationship between the two companies that has been built over the years. Pfaff and Espress Labs are complementary on many levels, including the drive to deliver the best in their respective industries; Pfaff with customer service and their ambitions to win, and Espress Labs with delivering the best quality work to their clients.

Espress Labs is looking forward to accompanying the line-up of other outstanding sponsors such as Motul, Hagerty, Orlando Group, BASF, FEL, and C17Media.

Espress Labs is an ambitious, creative, strategy-driven marketing agency that helps clients stand out from the crowd. The diverse team at Espress Labs collaborates efficiently across various disciplines to solve a wide range of challenges. With a focus on cutting-edge technology solutions, strategy and design, they get the job done beyond client expectations, all while delivering tangible results.

Pfaff Automotive Partners, a leading Canadian automotive retailer, was founded in 1964. Its brand offering includes Volkswagen, Chrysler, Dodge, RAM, Jeep, Mazda, Audi, BMW, MINI, Porsche, McLaren, Singer Vehicle Design, Pagani, BAC Mono, Harley-Davidson, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, and Automobili Pininfarina automobiles and motorcycles. It has a 50-plus-year racing history across many forms of motorsport.

The 60th running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, America's most prestigious sports car race, will be held on Jan. 29-30, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway to open the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. It has become renowned for annually attracting many of the world's finest race car drivers - from various racing disciplines - to make history against the world's best sports car racers. The impressive 5.73 km combined road course uses parts of the NASCAR infield road course as well as the tri-oval.

For further information about sponsorships or to see how we can get you noticed, please contact:

Dan Alexander Ifrim

Founder & Director, Espress Labs

1-647-557-6660

dan@espresslabs.com

